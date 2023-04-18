Can you knit? How to give a few minutes of your time to keep cold bodies warm





Pippa Hudson chats to Sandi King, the Western Cape's ambassador for the 67 Blankets programme.

The 67 Blankets programme aims to:

• Contribute to Nelson Mandela Day (18 July) when South Africans participate by doing good deeds for those in need for 67 minutes

• The 67 Blankets Programme calls for people to knit squares or full-on blankets to keep those in need warm during winter

•**This year, the organisation will participate in a road trip visiting eight regions to collect knitted blankets from the public**

The first 67 Blankets event kicks off in Cape Town on Saturday (22 April) at the Hellenic Club, Bay Road, Mouille Point at 11 am.

The event is FREE so come along to see epic blankets on display, enjoy entertainment, knit with fellow KnitWits or come to make a donation by buying some wool for the 67 Blankets Programme.

If you'd like to knit for this cause at home, the guidelines are...

Use a 4.5-millimetre knitting needle, double knit yarn, and knit 58 rows using plain stitching... knit until it's square. Sandi King, Western Cape Ambassador - 67 Blankets Programme

Once you've knitted your blanket or square, King says you can drop them off at several of the drop-off points nearest to you.

Find the drop-off points on the 67 Blankets website.

If you'd like more information or have specific questions, contact the organisation by email atinfo@67blankets.co.za or follow, @67blankets on Facebook and Instagram.

