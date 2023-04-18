[WATCH] We speak to wife of SA man held hostage for 6 years: 'He's still alive!'





A paramedic from Swellendam, Gerco Van Deventer (47), was abducted in Libya six years ago by an al-Qaeda splinter group on his way to the Awbari power plant, where he was employed as an on-site emergency medical practitioner.

Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs speaks to Van Deventer's wife, Shereen and Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers, who is assisting with negotiations to get him home safely.

• Gerco Van Deventer was abducted on 3 November 2017 along with three other hostages who have been paid for and released

• There are reports that Van Deventer was abducted in Libya and then sold to terrorists in Mali

• Reports confirm that he's still alive but has been shot in the arm with some missing teeth

• Sooliman hopes to capitalise on the holy month of Ramadan, wishing that the abductors will release Van Deventer 'fi sabilillah' which roughly translates to 'for the sake of God'

The abductors are demanding $500 000 (about R9 million) to release the paramedic.

The terrorists have been negotiating with Gift of the Givers and sending them video updates of Van Deventer.

The first 'proof of life' video was released in January 2019.

Another video update was released on 15 March 2023.

Sooliman says Van Deventer looks 'well', despite being shot in the arm and having a few missing teeth.

This video that you are watching is my last hope. I want my release to be possible by any means possible. I don’t have any information regarding my family… I hope this video will activate any action that will lead to my release because the thing I miss and what I long for the most is what they took from me - my freedom. Gerco van Deventer

Van Deventer's wife, Shereen, told Kfm Mornings that she knows 'nothing' because the abductors don't communicate with her at all. They only contact Sooliman.

Van Deventer's wife and two kids (12 and 18) remain hopeful for the husband and father's safe return.

We are working very hard to get him free. We are stuck in limbo but I still have to work, and the kids still need to go to school... everyone moves along... life goes on and you deal with it and also you keep memories alive. He's not dead, he's still alive and we still keep that hope of we're getting him free one of these days. It will happen soon, I just don't know when yet... but it'll happen! Shereen Van Deventer

Sooliman hopes that the month of Ramadan will soften the hearts of the kidnappers so they let Van Deventer go.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] We speak to wife of SA man held hostage for 6 years: 'He's still alive!'