Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime
Prime is a hellishly expensive sports drink which kids here and abroad are obsessing over.
It is created by an American company called Prime Hydration.
Parent Twitter. You know this? pic.twitter.com/9xvZMvCKtl' Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 16, 2023
The hype, however, comes from the fact that the range is promoted by two of YouTube’s biggest creators, Logan Paul and KSI, who have a combined following of over 47 million subscribers.
But how much does this range retail for? You might want to take a seat...
Local sweet shop Tasko Sweets sells it for R399, while it retails for R650 on Takealot.
The most reasonable place that we could find was at Clicks for R70, although it is sold out at the moment.
I said we are in kak #aneleandtheclubon947 pic.twitter.com/d7xtYpC7Wa' Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 17, 2023
On the Prime website, the 500ml drink retails for $29.99.
According to Tasko Sweets Dainfern, when it received its first batch in March, it instantly sold out.
There is a huge demand for it. Kids aren’t even throwing the bottles away, they are keeping them.Teresa, Owner - Tasko Sweets Dainfern
Tasko Sweets specialises in imported sweet treats, stocking international favourites such Jolly Ranches, Dr Pepper, Mike and Ike and more.
Teresa says Prime has a taste similar to Powerade or Energade.
So, what is all the hype?
Listen to the full discussion below:
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit tried the energy drink and this is what he had to say:
@capetalk Lester tastes PRIME, the world’s most expensive energy drink! #lesterkiewit #capetalk #goodmorningcapetalk #lestertester #jointheconversation #PRIME ♬ original sound - CapeTalk
It's a red bunnylick, nothing more and anyone who tells me different needs their heads checked.Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
This article first appeared on 947 : Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Prime_Energy.jpg
