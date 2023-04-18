Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Road violence: Safe N2 Project aims to protect drivers Road violence has become common in Cape Town, with many incidents being under reported. 18 April 2023 5:10 PM
Categories of prisons: How do maximum correctional centres operate? The Department of Correctional Services shares insights on maximum prisons in South Africa.  18 April 2023 4:07 PM
Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town Taste test Tuesday: we tasted delicious items from Paris Cape Town - a bakery bringing authentic French excellence to Cape Town. 18 April 2023 2:13 PM
View all Local
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversit... 17 April 2023 2:46 PM
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail All the news you need to know. 17 April 2023 2:31 PM
Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law The Electoral Amendment Bill will now allow independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections. 17 April 2023 12:41 PM
View all Politics
City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding This is an important step in freeing Cape Town residents from Eskom's loadshedding, says mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis. 18 April 2023 1:53 PM
Curious case of military veterans fixing potholes and R40m of missing equipment The current whereabouts of the equipment are unknown. The potholes, however, remain. 18 April 2023 10:42 AM
'There's no such thing as easy money' - Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital Peter Armitage founded Anchor Capital in 2012 after leaving his corporate job with a well-known asset manager to start his own inv... 17 April 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Turn your great ideas into reality - New 3D printing lab opens in Cape Town The Mother City’s very own custom manufacturing centre, EvansWerks, specialises in providing high-quality printing services using... 18 April 2023 3:08 PM
Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money... 18 April 2023 2:29 PM
Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month! Five fun ways to get your dog moving this Active Dog Month. 18 April 2023 1:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions. 17 April 2023 7:53 PM
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
View all Sport
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
Dalai Lama defends action as 'an innocent grandfatherly prank' Tibetan president in exile says the Dalai Lama was just trying to lighten the mood, when asking young boy to suck his tongue. 14 April 2023 2:59 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime

18 April 2023 9:30 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Kids are obsessed with this new R400 energy drink. but what is it all about?

Prime is a hellishly expensive sports drink which kids here and abroad are obsessing over.

It is created by an American company called Prime Hydration.

The hype, however, comes from the fact that the range is promoted by two of YouTube’s biggest creators, Logan Paul and KSI, who have a combined following of over 47 million subscribers.

But how much does this range retail for? You might want to take a seat...

Local sweet shop Tasko Sweets sells it for R399, while it retails for R650 on Takealot.

The most reasonable place that we could find was at Clicks for R70, although it is sold out at the moment.

On the Prime website, the 500ml drink retails for $29.99.

According to Tasko Sweets Dainfern, when it received its first batch in March, it instantly sold out.

There is a huge demand for it. Kids aren’t even throwing the bottles away, they are keeping them.

Teresa, Owner - Tasko Sweets Dainfern

Tasko Sweets specialises in imported sweet treats, stocking international favourites such Jolly Ranches, Dr Pepper, Mike and Ike and more.

Teresa says Prime has a taste similar to Powerade or Energade.

So, what is all the hype?

Listen to the full discussion below:

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit tried the energy drink and this is what he had to say:

@capetalk Lester tastes PRIME, the world’s most expensive energy drink! #lesterkiewit #capetalk #goodmorningcapetalk #lestertester #jointheconversation #PRIME ♬ original sound - CapeTalk

It's a red bunnylick, nothing more and anyone who tells me different needs their heads checked.

Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

This article first appeared on 947 : Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime




18 April 2023 9:30 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Lifestyle

Picture: pixabay

Turn your great ideas into reality - New 3D printing lab opens in Cape Town

18 April 2023 3:08 PM

The Mother City’s very own custom manufacturing centre, EvansWerks, specialises in providing high-quality printing services using the latest technology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works

18 April 2023 2:29 PM

As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Paris Cape Town's Facebook Page

Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town

18 April 2023 2:13 PM

Taste test Tuesday: we tasted delicious items from Paris Cape Town - a bakery bringing authentic French excellence to Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding

18 April 2023 1:53 PM

This is an important step in freeing Cape Town residents from Eskom's loadshedding, says mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Owner and dog walking in the park. Photo: Pixabay/schroederhund

Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month!

18 April 2023 1:43 PM

Five fun ways to get your dog moving this Active Dog Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

The Mother City needs YOUR vote to bag 9 nominations in World Travel Awards

18 April 2023 10:54 AM

Capetonians are urged to show some love and pride for their home city by voting in the World Travel Awards Africa Region 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tonefotografia

A pre-workout coffee fix: yes or no?

18 April 2023 10:36 AM

If you enjoy caffeine before or after your workout, experts weigh in on when is best to have that cup of coffee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's OMODA launches in South Africa to take on BMW, Merc and Audi

18 April 2023 9:59 AM

Chinese carmakers are growing stronger by the day, with some even taking the fight to Germany's big three.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Johntex

Can you knit? How to give a few minutes of your time to keep cold bodies warm

18 April 2023 8:07 AM

Sandi King, Western Cape ambassador for the 67 Blankets programme, explains how you can get involved for Madiba Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook/TiNO

Meet Tino, the Shona-speaking musician who sings in Afrikaans

17 April 2023 4:35 PM

The Zimbabwean-born singer moved to South Africa when he was six-years-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding

18 April 2023 1:53 PM

This is an important step in freeing Cape Town residents from Eskom's loadshedding, says mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Curious case of military veterans fixing potholes and R40m of missing equipment

18 April 2023 10:42 AM

The current whereabouts of the equipment are unknown. The potholes, however, remain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There's no such thing as easy money' - Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital

17 April 2023 8:58 PM

Peter Armitage founded Anchor Capital in 2012 after leaving his corporate job with a well-known asset manager to start his own investment company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tech startup FinMeUp making financial education accessible to all

17 April 2023 8:41 PM

The financial education app is designed to help you learn the skills you need to manage your money and reach your financial goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

Are we headed for Stage 8 loadshedding with Koeberg being out-of-service?

17 April 2023 7:40 PM

South Africans may have to endure Stage 8 loadshedding in the coming months after Unit 1 at Koeberg Power Station tripped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Derek Hanekom pictured at the Durban High Court on 23 August 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News

Derek Hanekom appointed interim board chairperson of struggling SAA

17 April 2023 7:29 PM

The former tourism minister's appointment forms part of a new interim board of directors to lead the airline pending Takatso Consortium's 51% takeover of SAA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © michaeljung /123rf.com

Cape Town driving schools in the Southern Suburbs (prices included)

17 April 2023 2:38 PM

Digital content writer Amy Fraser gives us a firsthand account of learning to drive and the best schools out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : piotrkt / 123rf

French luxury group LVMH becomes world's 10th biggest company (and EU's largest)

17 April 2023 10:29 AM

LVMH - worth $486 billion - is now the largest company in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert

17 April 2023 9:29 AM

As winter approaches, brace yourself for a cold, dark winter, says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources

17 April 2023 8:51 AM

Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Nandipha Magudumana to build case for bail ahead of next court appearance

Local

[WATCH] We speak to wife of SA man held hostage for 6 years: 'He's still alive!'

Local

Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC's Andile Lili blames Prasa for Loyiso Nkohla's murder

18 April 2023 9:59 PM

Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry put on hold indefinitely

18 April 2023 9:54 PM

Revoking Guptas' citizenship could have implications on their case: Motsoaledi

18 April 2023 9:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA