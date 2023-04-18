A pre-workout coffee fix: yes or no?
Africa Melane chats to Liezel van der Westhuizen who chats to a coffee expert and nutritionist about whether a pre-workout cup of coffee gets a thumbs up.
Listen for the verdict below.
• An average cup of coffee contains roughly 100mg of caffeine
• Experts say it's recommended to enjoy coffee before and after a workout
Justin Laubscher from The Coffee Cyclists weighs in saying...
The best time to drink coffee is about 20 to 40 minutes before a workout. But it completely depends on the individual as our bodies would react differently to the amount of caffeine we take in. Although it can be a helpful stimulant, it can also dehydrate you, so keep the water bottle close by.Justin Laubscher, Entrepreneur - The Coffee Cyclists
Laubscher also mentions the benefits of consuming caffeine before a workout, which may include:
• Revving up your metabolism before athletic performances
• Improving 'mental alertness'
• Suppressing feelings of exhaustion during and after your workout
• Improving circulation
• It's 'a great source of antioxidants'
The coffee entrepreneur also says that excessive caffeine consumption can:
• Mask underlying sleep disorders
• Lead to nervousness, diarrhea, sweating and irritability
Laubscher also advises that you 'monitor your sleep patterns and take note of how your body reacts to various amounts of caffeine intake and exercise'.
While nutritionist, Kim Hoffman says...
Coffee is beneficial both before exercise and after. Before exercise can improve performance, increase fat burning, and endurance during workouts. Coffee after workouts can help muscles recover with other drinks and foods like water and carbohydrates.Kim Hoffman, Nutritionist - Virgin Active
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Catch more fitness tips and chats daily at about 4.20am.
This article first appeared on 702 : A pre-workout coffee fix: yes or no?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_184957483_young-fitness-woman-in-sportswear-having-a-cup-of-coffee-after-exercising-at-home-healthy-and.html?vti=nvqsm6ynprtzw27yuv-1-4
More from Lifestyle
Turn your great ideas into reality - New 3D printing lab opens in Cape Town
The Mother City’s very own custom manufacturing centre, EvansWerks, specialises in providing high-quality printing services using the latest technology.Read More
Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works
As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money.Read More
Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town
Taste test Tuesday: we tasted delicious items from Paris Cape Town - a bakery bringing authentic French excellence to Cape Town.Read More
City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding
This is an important step in freeing Cape Town residents from Eskom's loadshedding, says mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month!
Five fun ways to get your dog moving this Active Dog Month.Read More
The Mother City needs YOUR vote to bag 9 nominations in World Travel Awards
Capetonians are urged to show some love and pride for their home city by voting in the World Travel Awards Africa Region 2023.Read More
China's OMODA launches in South Africa to take on BMW, Merc and Audi
Chinese carmakers are growing stronger by the day, with some even taking the fight to Germany's big three.Read More
Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime
Kids are obsessed with this new R400 energy drink. but what is it all about?Read More
Can you knit? How to give a few minutes of your time to keep cold bodies warm
Sandi King, Western Cape ambassador for the 67 Blankets programme, explains how you can get involved for Madiba Day.Read More