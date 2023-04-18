The Mother City needs YOUR vote to bag 9 nominations in World Travel Awards





The World Travel Awards are the gold standard for the industry, bringing global attention to local destinations, attractions and operators.

This year, Cape Town is nominated in nine categories namely:

• Cape Town International Airport in the category of Africa's Leading Airport

• Robben Island, Table Mountain, V&A Waterfront for Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction

• The Port of Cape Town in the Africa's Leading Cruise Port category

• Africa's Leading Beach Destination

• Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination

• Africa's Leading City Destination

• Africa's Leading Festival & Event Destination

• Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination

• The Cape Town International Convention Centre in the category of Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre

On the flurry of nominations, Cape Town's mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, asks Capetonians to vote for these top attractions competing so we can win all of them.

Cast your vote on the World Africa Awards' website.

A mayoral committee member for economic growth says this is great for The Mother City's tourism industry and economy.

Tourism is a big and important driver of businesses, communities and the economy in Cape Town and when the metro is awarded for its destination appeal, it makes headlines and reminds travellers why they should visit us (again!). Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member - Economic Growth

Of course, if we win all (fingers crossed) of these nominations, it'll be in addition to other awards Cape Town's already won such as:

• Condé Nast Traveller readers ranked Cape Town as the ninth 'best city in the world'

• The UK's Telegraph newspaper named Cape Town 'the third-best global city'

• The Halal Travel Awards named Cape Town the 'most promising Muslim-friendly city destination of the year

Don't forget to cast your vote! Capetonians; let's represent our beautiful city!

This article first appeared on KFM : The Mother City needs YOUR vote to bag 9 nominations in World Travel Awards