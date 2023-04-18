Fraud-accused Markus Jooste a no-show at German court





JOHANNESBURG - Judges presiding over the Markus Jooste case in Germany will now take some time to decide what to do next and this could take weeks.

The former Steinhoff CEO did not pitch up in the Oldenburg regional court on Tuesday for his trial due to missing travel documents.

But the prosecutor said that it was unacceptable that Jooste's legal team didn't sort out the issue of his missing passport, as there'd been more than enough time to do so.

Jooste faces criminal charges, including five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014, that were reportedly committed at various subsidiaries of the company.

