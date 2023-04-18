To code or not to code: This is why you should consider coding





Lester Kiewit speaks with Cara Turner, CEO at CodeX, about how they are making coding more appealing and accessible to everyone.

CodeX aims to solve two of South Africa's major challenges — youth unemployment and the programming skills gap.

According to Turner, this is done through their programmes, which are specifically aimed at addressing the country's low digital literacy levels.

This is also to help meet the country’s ever-growing demand for people who can understand, navigate and build digital production.

A lot of people think that it [coding] is just not for them, particularly people in low-income communities, [where] they haven’t had access to really understand how this works for them. Cara Turner, CEO - CodeX

While some schools have also began introducing coding as a subject or an extra-curricular activity, it is too late to wait for that generation to grow up with the skill.

We [at CodeX] really break down the barrier for entering the tech industry by finding new, high potential talent and helping people see their own potential and train them with the skills they need. Cara Turner, CEO - CodeX

She adds that there is potential for South African coders in the tech industry, particularly because many of the problems that need solving are specific to our country, for example loadshedding.

International coders cannot understand our challenges, making it impossible for them to create a solution.

In South Africa, we’ve got a huge potential to do that, simply because a lot of our challenges simply aren’t yet in a technical space. [This is] largely because most people, particularly in under-resourced Cara Turner, CEO - CodeX

Once you have the skills and you know how to write a problem, you can build that tech solution.

Turners adds that if you build it well enough, you can monetise your solution, allowing more people to make use of it.

