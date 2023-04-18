Stuck at Atlantic seaboard robots? Ward councillor explains traffic light snafus
Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell took to Facebook on Tuesday to shine some light on why locals have been tearing their hair out at a number of intersections in the Three Anchor Bay area.
We have all spent far too much time stuck here but its unfortunately not as simple as just changing a timing quickly.Nicola Jowell, Councillor - Ward 54
She notes that the traffic department is working on a number of issues causing the problems, and while some will be implemented this week, others require a longer-term intervention.
Jowell breaks down the project into three phases:
• Configure and implement SCOOT (detects and measures traffic volumes via inductive loops that are installed on all approaches to the signalised intersection with existing equipment). Over the last week, they have alternated between the previous and new configurations to check that the new schema is an improvement. They do need to make further small changes which will be carried out over the next two weeks.
• Some equipment has failed and needs to be repaired. This has been forwarded to the contractor and that should be done in the upcoming week. These repairs will improve the responsiveness of the signals to the varying traffic demand.
• Deploy new detection devices where necessary. The technical design work has been done and passed onto the construction department for procurement and installation of new devices. The configuration work has been planned out for when the new devices are in place. However, the procurement process which is underway will mean delivery of new hardware only in late May with implementation in June.
This project includes not just one intersection but these four junctions are included as part of the project:
• Beach / Helen Suzman • Beach / Three Anchor Bay • Beach / Rocklands
Source : Pixabay
