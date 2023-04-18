FBI accuses China of operating ‘secret police stations’
Bongani Bingwa spoke to international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist [fast forward to 1:53]
According to the BBC, the FBI has arrested two men in New York for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station".
The article explains that the duo face charges of conspiring to act as agents for China and obstruction of justice.
China has previously denied these allegations, saying that these are in fact service centres for Chinese nationals overseas.
There is this idea that this is the Chinese state reaching out and corralling and controlling Chinese nationals and making sure they don't do things that would not be appropriate to the Chinese state.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The US prosecutors allege that this is a policing venue. It's claimed that there are about 100 of these across the globe in 53 countries. There is no proof of it yet.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
