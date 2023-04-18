Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told
CAPE TOWN - The private charter flight to return fugitive couple Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana to South Africa, cost the taxpayer R1.4 million.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.
Motsoaledi said that this was the most practical option, which also met the deportation requirements of Tanzanian authorities.
READ MORE
• Nandipha Magudumana to build case for bail ahead of next court appearance
• Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case
• NPA withdraws murder charge against Dr Nandipha's father Zolile Sekeleni
• Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA
Minister Motsoaledi said that 14 officials had to travel to the Tanzanian border with Kenya to repatriate murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, and his partner, Nandipha Magudumana.
Motsoaledi said that it would have been careless and taken too long to transport fugitives on commercial transport.
He said that the conditions set by Tanzanian authorities for handing over the couple also had to be respected.
"They opted on deportation, not extradition or any other system. And when a person is deported to your country of origin, they are handed only to immigration officials of that country, not any other authorities. And the Tanzanians said they are not prepared to hand over Thabo Bester to police."
Motsoaledi said that the cost of the flight would be split three ways with the Department of Correctional Services and the police.
This article first appeared on EWN : Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told
More from Local
Road violence: Safe N2 Project aims to protect drivers
Road violence has become common in Cape Town, with many incidents being under reported.Read More
Categories of prisons: How do maximum correctional centres operate?
The Department of Correctional Services shares insights on maximum prisons in South Africa.Read More
Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town
Taste test Tuesday: we tasted delicious items from Paris Cape Town - a bakery bringing authentic French excellence to Cape Town.Read More
City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding
This is an important step in freeing Cape Town residents from Eskom's loadshedding, says mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.Read More
2040 Olympics on the cards for Cape Town?
A group of researchers are exploring the Mother City and the rest of the Western Cape hosting one of the world's biggest sporting events.Read More
Former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla 'assassinated' in Cape Town
Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has no doubt that this was an assassination.Read More
The Mother City needs YOUR vote to bag 9 nominations in World Travel Awards
Capetonians are urged to show some love and pride for their home city by voting in the World Travel Awards Africa Region 2023.Read More
Stuck at Atlantic seaboard robots? Ward councillor explains traffic light snafus
Nicola Jowell took to Facebook to explain what is going on with a number of intersections in the area and the plan to fix them.Read More