2040 Olympics on the cards for Cape Town?





Crystal Orderson spoke to Our Future Cities founder, Rashiq Fataar.

Picture: pixabay

We are only 17 years away from 2040, but researchers are already looking into the possibility of Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape hosting the Olympic Games.

Cape Town 2040 (CT2040) is a think-tank and research working group that seeks to evaluate the province’s capacity to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The vision of CT2040 is that the Games will bring with it transformative and lasting change socially, environmentally and economically.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to reduce the overall footprint of the Games.

The IOC has put forward about 118 measures that will promote the hosting of a more sustainable and innovative event.

For Cape Town and the Western Cape there are a few very interesting points. They must prioritise the use of existing and temporary venues. There are no recommendations to build new ones. Venues across the province and the country are encouraged to be used. There is no minimum venue capacity, so there is no requirement to have 20 000 or 40 000 seats for a particular sport if there is no demand. Rashiq Fataar, Founder - Our Future Cities

In a month or two we will release a stage one report where we just look at sports venues in Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape. What is existing and what requires upgrades. In stage two, we will look at engaging with the City, province and other authorities. Rashiq Fataar, Founder - Our Future Cities

Hopefully within the next year or two we will look into housing and transport and start to align these different strands of information together and see for the City, even outside of the Olympics, what that urban development trajectory actually is. Rashiq Fataar, Founder - Our Future Cities

The next Olympic Games will be held in Paris in 2024, followed by Los Angeles in 2028 and then Brisbane will play host in 2032.

