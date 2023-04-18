2040 Olympics on the cards for Cape Town?
Crystal Orderson spoke to Our Future Cities founder, Rashiq Fataar.
We are only 17 years away from 2040, but researchers are already looking into the possibility of Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape hosting the Olympic Games.
Cape Town 2040 (CT2040) is a think-tank and research working group that seeks to evaluate the province’s capacity to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events.
The vision of CT2040 is that the Games will bring with it transformative and lasting change socially, environmentally and economically.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to reduce the overall footprint of the Games.
The IOC has put forward about 118 measures that will promote the hosting of a more sustainable and innovative event.
For Cape Town and the Western Cape there are a few very interesting points. They must prioritise the use of existing and temporary venues. There are no recommendations to build new ones. Venues across the province and the country are encouraged to be used. There is no minimum venue capacity, so there is no requirement to have 20 000 or 40 000 seats for a particular sport if there is no demand.Rashiq Fataar, Founder - Our Future Cities
In a month or two we will release a stage one report where we just look at sports venues in Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape. What is existing and what requires upgrades. In stage two, we will look at engaging with the City, province and other authorities.Rashiq Fataar, Founder - Our Future Cities
Hopefully within the next year or two we will look into housing and transport and start to align these different strands of information together and see for the City, even outside of the Olympics, what that urban development trajectory actually is.Rashiq Fataar, Founder - Our Future Cities
The next Olympic Games will be held in Paris in 2024, followed by Los Angeles in 2028 and then Brisbane will play host in 2032.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/blue-colors-competition-event-five-81847/
More from Local
Road violence: Safe N2 Project aims to protect drivers
Road violence has become common in Cape Town, with many incidents being under reported.Read More
Categories of prisons: How do maximum correctional centres operate?
The Department of Correctional Services shares insights on maximum prisons in South Africa.Read More
Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town
Taste test Tuesday: we tasted delicious items from Paris Cape Town - a bakery bringing authentic French excellence to Cape Town.Read More
City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding
This is an important step in freeing Cape Town residents from Eskom's loadshedding, says mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.Read More
Former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla 'assassinated' in Cape Town
Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has no doubt that this was an assassination.Read More
Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.Read More
The Mother City needs YOUR vote to bag 9 nominations in World Travel Awards
Capetonians are urged to show some love and pride for their home city by voting in the World Travel Awards Africa Region 2023.Read More
Stuck at Atlantic seaboard robots? Ward councillor explains traffic light snafus
Nicola Jowell took to Facebook to explain what is going on with a number of intersections in the area and the plan to fix them.Read More