Midday Report Express: Steinhoff case delayed as Jooste fails to pitch in court





Markus Jooste, the primary suspect in the Steinhoff fraud case, was meant to appear in a German court on Tuesday but managed to avoid it.

The former Steinhoff CEO missed his appointment at the Oldenburg regional court, blaming missing travel documents.

Jooste faces a number of criminal charges, including five counts of accounting fraud. Steinhoff is alleged to have inflated the value of its profits by more than R100 billion and tricked several investors into placing their assets with the company.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Rob Rose of the Financial Mail and author of the book Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff & SA's Biggest Corporate Fraud.

News reports I've read from Germany suggest that his lawyer argued that there was a there's a real chance he might have been arrested had he tried to leave South Africa. And they also say that the criminal case in South Africa is nearing finalisation, which I suppose is interesting considering that there have been no arrests in this country. Rob Rose, Editor at the Financial Mail

