Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town





Every Tuesday at CapeTalk is taste test Tuesday, which highlights some delicious items from some of Cape Town's most popular restaurants.

This week, Crystal Orderson chats to Laurent Bezaudun, owner of Paris Cape Town.

Listen to the taste test verdict below.

Bezaudun says, Paris Cape Town is...

• One of the only French bakeries in Cape Town using artisanal techniques

• Open seven days a week from 7am to 3pm at 267 Main Rd, Sea Point

• From almost croissants to pain au chocolat and pain aux raisins, Orderson tasted a range of items and says everything is 'so buttery and so delectable'

Bezaudun shared his journey to opening Paris Cape Town and says that 'it was time to start from scratch'.

This started five years ago when I was in Paris working in advertising... I felt like it was time to start from scratch and start something else... after visiting Cape Town, we opened Paris Cape Town in June 2021. Laurent Bezaudun, Owner - Paris Cape Town

On the magic that brings Paris to Cape Town with every bite, Bezaudun says it's a combination of great talent and local ingredients.

I give all the credit to my bakers. They are working all night long to give fresh products every morning from 7am. They're doing a great job... and everything is made with local ingredients. Laurent Bezaudun, Owner - Paris Cape Town

And that's it - a 10 out of 10 from Orderson and a definite recommendation for your bucket list.

Scroll up to listen to the full taste-test.