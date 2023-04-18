Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Italian police have seized half a billion dollars worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily.
Speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa, Gilchrist says the cocaine was "found floating on the coast of Sicily in waterproof packages held together by a fishing net".
BBC reports that the floating cocaine was meant to be picked up later by the receiver.
It is believed it must have been dropped by a cargo vessel to be picked up by a gang of some sort. It is worth pushing half a billion dollars in cocaine.Adam Gilchrist
This article first appeared on 702 : Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
