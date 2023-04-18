Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month!





While dogs provide us with unconditional love, they also help us stay active.

April is Active Dog Month so what better way to kick off autumn than by spending time with your dog outdoors?

According to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, it is important to keep your pup active during this time, especially if they suffer from painful joints or have a tendency to carry a little extra weight.

It will not only benefit their physical health, but also their emotional health.

Spending quality time with your dog is good for them and you.

Here are five fun ways that owners can get active and include their furry friend:

· Start out with a 20-to-30-minute walk, this will not only benefit your dog, but it will help you achieve your daily 10 000-step goal.

· Take your dog with you on your runs. How much your dog will enjoy this depends on their breed, fitness level and personality – don’t force it.

· A hike with your dog can be a great experience, just remember to take water along for both of you as well as some treats to reward your pup and help keep their energy up.

· Play catch at a dog friendly park or in your garden, it is a great way to keep your dog entertained and busy.

· Looking to do something different? Include your dog in your yoga sessions (yes, dog yoga is a real thing), or even turn up the music and dance around the house, your dog will think it is a fun new game.

