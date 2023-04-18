City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding





On Monday, the City of Cape Town announced its plan to design, build and operate a R1.2 billion solar PV plant.

The Paardevlei plant will have enough storage capable of providing up to a full stage of loadshedding protection.

The City is collaborating with the C40 Cities Finance Facility (CFF), who will be offering technical and financial assistance.

This is of course inline with the City's attempt to be fully independent of Eskom, as a means of reducing loadshedding and its impacts on the economy and Cape Town residents.

The feasibility study for the Paardevlei plant is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023, with full commissioning by August 2026.

This project is another critical step in our journey away from Eskom reliance and towards a loadshedding-free Cape Town. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

We are confident that Cape Town will be the first metro to free our economy from power disruptions. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

