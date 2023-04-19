'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'
Lester Kiewit interviews Mario Zeelie, Chairperson of the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch.
- A viral video of a 71-year-old woman from Gqeberha whipping an alleged cable thief has been making its rounds on the internet
- The man seen in the video allegedly attempted to steal copper cables from the retirement home
- Zeelie says that citizens taking justice into their own hands is the result of failed policing
On 13 April 2023, a viral video of 71-year-old Anna Griffiths whipping a man that had allegedly attempted to steal copper cables from a retirement home went viral.
Many took to social media to praise Griffiths, but for Zeelie it represents failed policing.
Zeelie says that the police in Gqebera (formerly known as Port Elizabeth) where the incident occurred have failed to protect and serve the public.
He adds that in 2019 he warned the police that if justice is not being served, the public will have no choice but to take matters into their own hands.
And 71-year-old Anna Griffiths did just that.
This thing has been happening for years now.Mario Zeelie, Chairperson – Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch
The police hopelessly fail in their duty to protect and serve the public.Mario Zeelie, Chairperson – Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch
There are good guys, but most of them are useless.Mario Zeelie, Chairperson – Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch
