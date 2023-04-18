Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works
TikTok’s latest trend ‘cash stuffing’ is teaching the next generation of finance fundis.
Although it is nothing new, cash stuffing involves allocating certain amounts of money to different expenses such as groceries, entertainment, rent and petrol.
The allocated cash is ‘stuffed’ into labelled envelopes, earmarked for these expenses - essentially a fixed budget in an envelope.
@cdngirlcashstuffer lots leftover for adding to my savings challenges! This wallet is now available in my shop - 🔗 in BI0 #cashunstuffing #canadiancashstuffing #canadiancashstuffer #cashwallet #cashwalletsystem #budgetbinder #budgetlife ♬ original sound - cdnGirlCashStuffer
While this method can help people gain more control of their finances, is cash really king?
Budget Insurance weighs out the pros and cons of cash stuffing:
· Combine it with other budgeting techniques: Since it’s not advisable to keep large sums of cash with you, consider using this technique only for certain expenses, all while applying other pro-budgeting tips to manage the others and save some cash.
· Don’t shout about it on social media: As much as this is a social media trend, you don’t want the world and opportunistic criminals to know that you’re keeping large sums of cash with you.
· Invest in a safe and store your cash subtly: Keep your envelopes in a good-quality safe, installed by professionals. It’s also a good idea to ensure you have home contents insurance, which provides cover for money locked in a secure safe.
· Don’t flash your cash: If you’re using cash to buy groceries (or even petrol), don’t take the whole month’s stash with you. Look at your list before you head to the shop and work out just how much you need.
· Focus on areas where you tend to overspend: It’s easy to go over budget when it comes to things like entertainment and clothes shopping. Decide what you can comfortably afford for these. So, if you do splurge a little at the start of the month, be realistic and build that into your allocation.
· Remember that you’ll lose out on some interest: The portion you choose to withdraw as cash, which sits in a safe, obviously earns no interest. But if it helps you avoid overspending, then what you lose in interest, you gain in avoiding unnecessary debt.
· Don’t withdraw it all at once: If you’re considering cash stuffing, and decide you want to use R10 000 for example, rather withdraw it over a few days so that you are not at risk of carrying around such a large amount of money.
· Don’t forget the savings/emergency fund envelope: Saving for a rainy day and building that into your budget, and committing to saving a set amount each month, could come in very handy.
This article first appeared on 947 : Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works
Source : Image: Clive Maasch - permission to use
