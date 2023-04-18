Turn your great ideas into reality - New 3D printing lab opens in Cape Town





Pippa Hudson spoke to EvansWerks founder, Justin Evans.

The craziest ideas can now become a reality.

A new 3D printing lab has opened in Cape Town.

EvansWerks specialises in providing high-quality printing services using the latest technology.

From small to big projects, they will engineer, prototype and manufacture your products.

They offer a range of services, from sketching and prototyping to 3D printing and small-batch testing.

I first had the idea for this factory about five years ago. I began my journey as an inventor just outside of Chicago. We knew that the United States was not the right place to build the first of these facilities. Justin Evans, Founder - EvansWerks

Evans says they scoured the planet looking for the right place to set up.

They eventually settled on Kyiv in Ukraine, but the war brought their plans to an abrupt end.

Our senior mechanical engineer is from Durban and had just moved to Cape Town. He said, guys, I think this is the place. I thought I will just humor him and visit him for a couple of weeks. As we were landing, I knew that he was right. I fell in love with Cape Town before I even landed. I have been here for 10 months. Justin Evans, Founder - EvansWerks

Our customer is less of a demographic and more of a psycho graphic. It can be anyone from an optometrist to a student. The commonality is that they're annoyed and frustrated with the current state of the art and they want to change that without paying exorbitant prices. Justin Evans, Founder - EvansWerks

