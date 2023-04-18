Turn your great ideas into reality - New 3D printing lab opens in Cape Town
Pippa Hudson spoke to EvansWerks founder, Justin Evans.
The craziest ideas can now become a reality.
A new 3D printing lab has opened in Cape Town.
EvansWerks specialises in providing high-quality printing services using the latest technology.
From small to big projects, they will engineer, prototype and manufacture your products.
They offer a range of services, from sketching and prototyping to 3D printing and small-batch testing.
I first had the idea for this factory about five years ago. I began my journey as an inventor just outside of Chicago. We knew that the United States was not the right place to build the first of these facilities.Justin Evans, Founder - EvansWerks
Evans says they scoured the planet looking for the right place to set up.
They eventually settled on Kyiv in Ukraine, but the war brought their plans to an abrupt end.
Our senior mechanical engineer is from Durban and had just moved to Cape Town. He said, guys, I think this is the place. I thought I will just humor him and visit him for a couple of weeks. As we were landing, I knew that he was right. I fell in love with Cape Town before I even landed. I have been here for 10 months.Justin Evans, Founder - EvansWerks
Our customer is less of a demographic and more of a psycho graphic. It can be anyone from an optometrist to a student. The commonality is that they're annoyed and frustrated with the current state of the art and they want to change that without paying exorbitant prices.Justin Evans, Founder - EvansWerks
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/printer-3d-print-3d-printing-white-2416269/
More from Lifestyle
Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works
As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money.Read More
Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town
Taste test Tuesday: we tasted delicious items from Paris Cape Town - a bakery bringing authentic French excellence to Cape Town.Read More
City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding
This is an important step in freeing Cape Town residents from Eskom's loadshedding, says mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month!
Five fun ways to get your dog moving this Active Dog Month.Read More
The Mother City needs YOUR vote to bag 9 nominations in World Travel Awards
Capetonians are urged to show some love and pride for their home city by voting in the World Travel Awards Africa Region 2023.Read More
A pre-workout coffee fix: yes or no?
If you enjoy caffeine before or after your workout, experts weigh in on when is best to have that cup of coffee.Read More
China's OMODA launches in South Africa to take on BMW, Merc and Audi
Chinese carmakers are growing stronger by the day, with some even taking the fight to Germany's big three.Read More
Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime
Kids are obsessed with this new R400 energy drink. but what is it all about?Read More
Can you knit? How to give a few minutes of your time to keep cold bodies warm
Sandi King, Western Cape ambassador for the 67 Blankets programme, explains how you can get involved for Madiba Day.Read More