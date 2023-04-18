Streaming issues? Report here
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

18 April 2023 7:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
Bronwyn Williams
Hope For The Future

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

- A new book provides insight into how professionals and businesses can develop their foresight and strategy to ensure they're prepared for an unpredictable future

- It is in fact a book for anyone who cares about what's going to happen next and would like to succeed in the future says Flux Trends' Bronwyn Williams

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com
@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.

Williams calls Badminton "one of the best people" working in the futures space at the moment.

Because I do work in the futures space I am of course biased towards saying that the futures foresight strategy process is of benefit to organisations. I've read a lot of these books... and I think Nik's written one of the best ones I've come across.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

It outlines, firstly, why strategic foresight is useful to organisations and individuals too, but anyone who cares about what's going to happen next and would like to succeed in the future.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Also, as human beings, we want to make sure that the future we're going to walk into is going to be a better one rather than a worse one.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He describes why we should be looking at strategic foresight, and also describes in quite great detail without being long-winded, how to go about this.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Most businesses' strategies are based around forecasting... figuring out what the future is likely to be based on economic outlook, based on political views, the best insights that you have on your board... and then setting targets to try and achieve goals that match this.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Forecasting narrows these down to a pinpoint whereas foresight is quite the opposite - it's about diverging from what is likely, and even necessarily from what we desire as our preferred future, and looks at the full horizon space of what is POSSIBLE, which could be much worse on the one hand but also much better than what your forecasts were supposed to be.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He gives a real beginners' guide to the principles that we use in our industry... Nic likes to play with what he calls 'dark futures' or mini dystopias... to challenge thinking around some of the things we're doing that perhaps we shouldn't be doing, and some of the things we aren't doing that perhaps we should be doing...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

...with a view of course to NOT landing up in those dark places but rather ending up somewhere a bit brighter for all of us to live, work and play in .

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

A fascinating insight into how professionals and businesses can develop their foresight and strategy to ensure that they are prepared for an unpredictable future.

Businesses, organizations and society-at-large are all subject to unforeseeable events and incidents that often have a dramatic impact upon prosperity and profit. Due to their unpredictable nature, business leaders and executive teams are unable to prepare for these specific events. But, through innovation, strategizing and an open-minded approach, they can restructure their organization and practices in order to mitigate (or even take advantage of) the impact of such events.

In Facing Our Futures, Nikolas Badminton draws upon his decades of experience as a consultant and futurist to provide readers with the skillset and outlook they need to prepare their organization, team and themselves for whatever obstacles the future may hold. CEOs, executive teams, government leaders and policy makers need to gain a broader perspective and a firmer grasp on how their relevant industry, society or community is evolving and changing. Once they have acquired this foresight, they need to then discover how to fully harness it – by strengthening their foundations, forecasting and establishing a resilient and adaptable strategy.

Facing Our Futures acts as a primer on the value of seeing how bad things can get and the power in imagining these futures. It also provides a proven strategic planning and foresight methodology - the Positive Dystopia Canvas (PDC) - that allows leaders to supercharge their teams to build evocative visions of futures that strengthen planning today.

Scroll up to listen to Williams' review




