The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?

19 April 2023 7:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.

The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" on The Money Show with Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist for Bizcommunity.

  • "Here’s an ad you probably won’t believe. But it’s true"

- Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why Chicken Licken's new TV ad is his advertising hero of the week

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken campaign on YouTube
Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken campaign on YouTube

Heroes and Zeros Brendan Seery | Orchids and Onions Editor

Hero/ **Orchid: Chicken Licken Bear Reasoning: **Chicken Licken has positioned itself on the wacky end of the humorous marketing spectrum – but at the same time, the company’s ads have always adhered to the time-honoured principle of “call to action” by pushing a special offer at an attractive price. All those targets are hit spot on in the latest Chicken Licken ad for its “Easy bucks” popcorn chicken special.

EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken Chicken Licken SA

Here’s an ad you probably won’t believe. But it’s true. EasyBucks

It's unbelievable. But true.

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Brendan Seery, "Orchids and Onions" columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) picks Chicken Licken's latest TV campaign as his hero.

It features an obviously non-South African brown bear sitting between two mates driving in an overloaded, backfiring bakkie.

"Is it just me or is there a bear here holding an EasyBucks popcorn chicken shaker from Chicken Licken for only 30 bucks?" opens the dialogue.

While it's a gag, the price point is reinforced by repetition, leaving the consumer in no doubt about the (good) deal on offer.

While you can't believe there's a bear, at the same time you can't believe that you're getting this deal for 30 bucks notes Seery.

RELATED: Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?

Chicken Licken might be the new Nando's he ventures.

I think they've taken over Nando's slot as the top cheeky, funny fast food brand, anyway.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

It is wacky, off-the-wall type humour and we do need a bit of humour at the moment in this country.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

Not only is the EasyBucks ad funny, it manages to do what Nando's has actually missed over the years Seery says.

That is to give a proper marketing "call to action".

And it is retail advertising at the same time as it's brand advertising which is often quite difficult to get right, and they do it in this ad particularly well.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

Watch the fun "unbelievable" ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques




