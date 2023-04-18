German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?





Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Fin24 journo Jan Cronje who is in Oldenburg for the trial on behalf of Truth First.

Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste failed to show up on the first day of his criminal trial in a northern German court on Tuesday

Jooste's defence team said he was not able to travel to Germany because of a missing passport

The former Steinhoff exec faces charges related to crimes allegedly committed at various subsidiaries of the company between 2011 and 2014

Markus Jooste, disgraced former CEO of Steinhoff, was a no-show on the first day of his criminal trial in Germany.

A German investigation dating back to 2015 led to criminal charges against Jooste and two other former directors of a Steinhoff subsidiary.

German news magazine Stern reported that prosecutors have applied for an arrest warrant against Jooste.

The trial is taking place at the Oldenburg regional court in the state of Lower Saxony.

The charges Jooste faces include five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014, that were reportedly committed at various subsidiaries of Steinhoff.

The company perpetrated what's become known as South Africa's biggest corporate fraud.

Given Jooste's absence, the prosecutors, his defence team and the German judges will now decide behind closed doors how to proceed writes Jan Cronje for News24.

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Fin24 financial journalist, who is in Oldenburg for the trial on behalf of Truth First.

Jooste's defence lawyer argued that Jooste, way back in 2017, agreed with South African authorities that he would not leave the country without their express permission. Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24

His lawyer told the court that he had been unable to get permission to leave and didn't want to risk being arrested at the border. Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24

Whitfield asks what the response of the South African authorities has been to this version of events.

Surely they would be pleased to allow Germany to "do the hard work for them in terms of securing a prosecution on crimes committed in South Africa and other parts of the world?

Cronje says the colleague working on the story with him has been phoning "absolutely everyone", with no-one saying they have Jooste's passport.

That's the SA Reserve Bank, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority... The Ministry of Justice I believe has just said that they haven't stopped Jooste from leaving the country, suggesting that we contact the National Prosecuting Authority. Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24

The NPA is the only organisation as yet that hasn't got back to us, so we're waiting for them to hear if they have some kind of agreement with Jooste whereby he couldn't leave the country. Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24

Cronje says it's unclear whether the German authorities had asked for any help in this regard from their South African counterparts.

His understanding of what happened in court on Tuesday morning is that it was the task of Jooste's lawyers to make sure that he arrived in court, Cronje adds.

The prosecutor has asked for an arrest warrant to be issued against Jooste, he says.

The prosecutor... and the defence are now going to meet behind closed doors to try and work out exactly what happened. and Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24

The very friendly media folk here at the local court here say the process could take a couple of weeks, so there's not going to be clarity anytime soon. Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24

