Close to 1 in 3 South Africans now bank with Capitec





Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its full-year results.

- Capitec Bank has reported strong results for its financial year to end-February despite a depressed economy

- One in three South Africans now bank with Capitec

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec Bank has reported a 15% increase in headline earnings for the year to end-February 2023.

This brings its 2023 financial year earnings to R9.7 billion.

Reporting its results on Tuesday, Capitec said its business bank's profits surged by 124% to R389 million.

At the same time, Capitec's share price slumped on the news that its credit impairments rose by 80% in the financial year to R6.3 billion.

Capitec says its active clients grew by by 11% to 20.1 million which is approximately one third of the South African population.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie.

He emphasizes that those over 20 million people are active clients, which means that Capitec actually gets an income from them.

It enables us to really understand the South African clients and enables us to actually create value for those clients. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

It's a very positive thing, so it's how can we use those 20 million clients in our retail space as well as our business banking space, and then in our insurance space. We believe there's still a lot of opportunity for us. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Capitec's statistics show how much financial stress that client base is under. The average income went up around 4% while the price increases in essentials like food and fuel were way beyond that.

Fourie notes that this must be seen in the context of year-on-year comparison, drawing attention to the real difference between interest rates before the COVID pandemic and now, after consecutive hikes.

Between pre-COVID and now it's basically just a 1.5% difference. We must remember we're coming from a very low base because interest rates were down, inflation was down, and then it went up in the last year. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

But things like food inflation, fuel... that has definitely put stress onto our clients. The the big driver is the fact that if you look at unemployment, before COVID it was 23-24% and now it's 32%, so there's a big portion of the population that's lost their jobs and still hasn't recovered from the COVID space. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Fourie reiterates how useful the available information is when you have a client base of 20 million, both for dealing with those clients and also for the bank in terms of the provisions it must make in an uncertain environment.

I think the power lies in those 20 million clients, because you can really understand how they're spending and what's happened to their income and that assists you then in your credit policies... You need to make certain that you understand your clients and you make a lot of adjustments - that's what we've done especially in the last six months when the whole thing about a world wide recession surfaced... Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

