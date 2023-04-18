Road violence: Safe N2 Project aims to protect drivers
John Maytham spoke to Safe N2 Project founder, Neil Slater.
- The Safe N2 Project was started in 2015
- It provides safety information in the Western Cape area
Road violence has become a worrisome and common occurrence in Cape Town with many incidents being under reported.
According to a Daily Maverick article, Leonie van der Westhuizen died of a heart attack when criminals threw stones at the car she was traveling in with her husband on 26 March.
They were on their way to Cape Town International Airport to board a flight home to Johannesburg after being on holiday.
Her husband Gert is desperate for answers.
He is reportedly still waiting for police to interview him.
The Safe N2 Project aims to accumulate all instances of these largely under reported street crimes in the Western Cape and warn people of potential road threats.
We've been around now for eight years. In 2015, we established ourselves after another tragedy where someone was stabbed next to the N2. We then started a small WhatsApp group in the Somerset West area and it grew from thereNeil Slater, Founder - Safe N2 Project
We have a network of members who we notify of anything happening in the Western Cape that affects our safety.Neil Slater, Founder - Safe N2 Project
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
