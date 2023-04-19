'Animal vaccine crisis threatens food security'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘Procedures were never invoked’ – Madonsela on Stellenbosch University VC saga Stellenbosch University Convocation member Thuli Madonsela says nepotism claims against De Villiers must be viewed in context. 19 April 2023 12:15 PM
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension The investment is to further protect Capetonians from loadshedding and to safeguard the city's electrical infrastructure. 19 April 2023 11:06 AM
View all Local
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversit... 17 April 2023 2:46 PM
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail All the news you need to know. 17 April 2023 2:31 PM
Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law The Electoral Amendment Bill will now allow independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections. 17 April 2023 12:41 PM
View all Politics
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition' German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose. 19 April 2023 9:38 AM
'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board' The appointments come after a six-month delay. 19 April 2023 8:41 AM
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year. 18 April 2023 10:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one Andi Owen, who makes R90 million a year and received a bonus of R22 million, has no bonus, just scorn, for her workers. 19 April 2023 11:22 AM
Cape Town senior citizens are the 'heroes of our country', keeping kids safe Lester Kiewit chats to a traffic spokesperson about how senior citizens are keeping kids safe at school crossings. 19 April 2023 9:19 AM
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions. 17 April 2023 7:53 PM
View all Sport
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
View all World
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly. 27 March 2023 7:02 AM
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
View all Africa
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Animal vaccine crisis threatens food security'

19 April 2023 7:29 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Food security
animal vaccines

The private sector must be allowed to manufacture animal vaccines so that farmers get them timeously, argues the DA.

John Perlman spoke to the DA's Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Noko Masipa.

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com
© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

The Democratic Alliance's DA Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wants the private sector to be allowed to make animal vaccinations.

In his opinion piece in the Daily Maverick, Noko Masipa says the delay in production threatens food security.

Masipa explains that every year farmers struggle to timeously obtain vaccines for diseases such as bluetongue and African horse sickness.

He believes there have been subtle attempts by the government to discredit calls by those in the agriculture sector petitioning to allow the private sector to produce animal vaccines.

The state-owned Onderstepoort Biological Products company is the exclusive manufacturer of these vaccines.

There are three vaccines, foot and mouth, African horse sickness and blue tongue. The point we are making here is that these vaccine strains that were developed for these particular diseases, were through the taxpayers' money. Developing new vaccine strains is going to cost millions of rands. The chances of even succeeding might not even be there.

Noko Masipa, Democratic Alliance

The challenge with Onderstepoort Biological Products is mismanagement which has been coming on for many years. The current structure is trying its best but the reality is that they are not going to be able to resolve these problems overnight.

Noko Masipa, Democratic Alliance

Our appeal is for them to get commercial partners and work with them and ensure that they are assisting to fill the gap.

Noko Masipa, Democratic Alliance

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Animal vaccine crisis threatens food security'




19 April 2023 7:29 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Food security
animal vaccines

More from Local

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane and Independent Candidate Association chairperson Michael Louis plan to legally challenge the new Electoral Amendment Act. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers. Picture: Facebook/stellenboschuniversity

‘Procedures were never invoked’ – Madonsela on Stellenbosch University VC saga

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Stellenbosch University Convocation member Thuli Madonsela says nepotism claims against De Villiers must be viewed in context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

19 April 2023 11:56 AM

Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension

19 April 2023 11:06 AM

The investment is to further protect Capetonians from loadshedding and to safeguard the city's electrical infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

SA Tourism board dissolved in wake of Tottenham sponsorship deal

19 April 2023 10:43 AM

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that a three-member interim board would now take over the functions of the board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons @bialasiewicz

Cape Town senior citizens are the 'heroes of our country', keeping kids safe

19 April 2023 9:19 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to a traffic spokesperson about how senior citizens are keeping kids safe at school crossings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa appoints new SABC board

'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'

19 April 2023 8:41 AM

The appointments come after a six-month delay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University. Picture: Facebook.com

Stellenbosch University apologises for partial ban on Afrikaans in residences

19 April 2023 7:28 AM

The university's council met during the week to discuss the partial ban by the university in 2021, following a South African Human Rights Commission report condemning its language policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: The South African

'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'

19 April 2023 7:18 AM

Zeelie, Chairperson of the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch, says that the police have failed dismally to protect the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS. Picture: Supplied

Student accommodation ‘mafia’ a threat to higher education sector - NSFAS

19 April 2023 7:13 AM

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) identified a student accommodation 'mafia' that was threatening to destabilise the entire higher education sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'

Local

Cape Town senior citizens are the 'heroes of our country', keeping kids safe

Lifestyle Local

[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Bill in ConCourt

19 April 2023 4:15 PM

Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa next Wednesday

19 April 2023 2:49 PM

City Power to plans remove underground cables in Alex & install them overhead

19 April 2023 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA