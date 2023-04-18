Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria

18 April 2023 8:22 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Afcon
Amajimbos
Duncan Crowie

Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023.

South Africa U17 coach Duncan Crowie has announced the squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Algeria.

The squad of 21 players includes the likes of Siyabonga Mabena from Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United defender Benjamin Wallace and Norwich City defender Waylon Renecke.

Only three foreign based players made the final cut while Liverpool U15 captain Gabriano Shelton is a notable absentee.

Speaking on #MSW, head coach Duncan Crowie says they are confident in the players they have selected.

It was difficult to get the squad down to 21. We have had to let good players go for the sake of balance in the team. We had 6 foreign based players and only 3 of them made the final squad. To choose them is difficult because we can’t watch their games live but everyone that we have chosen is very good and deserves to be there.

Duncan Crowie, Head Coach - SA U17

Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia.

The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023 in Algeria.

Crowie believes that despite the tough group, they have the tools to go far in the tournament.

We try to make it as simple as possible for the players and let them know that the eyes of the world will be on this tournament, and everyone will be looking for diamonds in the rough from this competition. Everybody knows we are in the group of death, but anything can happen on the day. Our objective is to reach the semifinals so that we qualify for the world cup.

Duncan Crowie, Head Coach - SA U17

South Africa will play their first game against Morocco on the 30th of April.

Watch below for the full interview with Duncan Crowie:

South Africa U17 full squad list below:

Goalkeepers:

Takalani Mazhamba (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Gennaro Johnson (Cape Town Spurs FC)

Kyle Jansen (Atlanta United FC)

Defenders:

Xhosa Manyama (Cape Town City FC)

Keitumetse Lesia (Supersport United FC)

Waylon Renecke (Norwich City FC)

Benjamin Wallace (Supersport United FC)

Vincent Sithole (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Tyler Cicero (Stellenbosch FC)

Thato Sibiya (Mamelodi Sundowns FC0

Midfielders:

Xolani Tshaka (Orlando Pirates FC)

Gomolemo Kekana (TS Galaxy FC)

Vicky Mkhawana (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Xavier Jodamus (Ubuntu Academy)

Dhakier Lee (Cape Town Spurs FC)

Forwards:

Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs FC)

Michael Dokunmu (Vittese FC)

Orifha Maubelo (Capital City FC)

Bennet Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Gabriel Amato (Capital City FC)

Siyabonga Mabena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)


This article first appeared on 947 : Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria




