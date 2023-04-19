



CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University was wrong to implement a partial ban on Afrikaans being spoken at its residences two years ago.

That’s the sentiment shared by the university's council which met this week to discuss the matter.

The meeting followed a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) report that slammed the university for its language policy at that time.

Stellenbosch University has since apologised to the students who were affected.

"Stellenbosch University unequivocally apologises to all students in Minerva and Irene who were affected by the residence practices during the welcoming week in 2021 and who felt that their human rights and dignity were affected by not being able to speak Afrikaans in a social context," said Stellenbosch’s deputy vice-chancellor for Learning and Teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath.

This article first appeared on EWN : Stellenbosch University apologises for partial ban on Afrikaans in residences