Cape Town senior citizens are the 'heroes of our country', keeping kids safe
Lester Kiewit speaks to Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town's Traffic Services media liaison, about the role senior citizens are playing in keeping kids safe.
Listen below.
Dyson reports that:
• There are currently 142 points people spread over the City
• Senior citizens are mostly signing up to be points people
• The City allows volunteers who are younger than 70
• Anyone can apply to be a point person - training will be provided
Dyson says that points people are different to traffic wardens or officers because they don't carry weapons or issue traffic warrants.
Points people are responsible for:
1) Keeping kids safe when crossing the road to and from school
2) Controlling traffic around schools
Anyone can become a points person. If you're interested, find out more information on the City's website or email: contact.us@capetown.gov.za.
Once you apply, you'll be trained by traffic officials and registered as a 'peace officer' before being deployed to high-traffic areas around schools to keep kids safe.
Dyson dubbed these senior points people as 'the real heroes of this country' who get up daily to add value to society, despite their age.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121161484_children-next-to-a-car-walking-through-pedestrian-crossing-to-the-school.html?vti=ll0kqj5rurwjelggms-1-119
