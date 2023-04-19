'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition'





Lester Kiewit interviews investigative journalist Rob Rose.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is facing criminal charges, including five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014.

After failing to appear in the Oldenburg Regional Court in Germany, citing a misplaced passport, judges in Germany will be taking some time to decide what to do next, which may take weeks.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Rose weighs in:

German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Jooste's arrest

It is likely that prosecutors will obtain an arrest warrant after which they will apply for his extradition

There are no pending criminal charges against Jooste in South Africa, making his extradition possible

Jooste may be arrested if he attempts to leave South Africa, suggesting he's likely still here

The judges were quite unimpressed with the fact that Markus Jooste didn't arrive. Rob Rose, Investigative Journalist

At the moment there's nothing on the table, so there's nothing to stop the Germans from applying for extradition at this point. Rob Rose, Investigative Journalist

