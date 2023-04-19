'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition'
Lester Kiewit interviews investigative journalist Rob Rose.
- Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is facing criminal charges, including five counts of accounting fraud
- He was expected to appear in the Oldenburg Regional Court in Germany, however, he did not pitch, citing a misplaced passport
- Prosecutors are requesting a warrant for his arrest
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is facing criminal charges, including five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014.
After failing to appear in the Oldenburg Regional Court in Germany, citing a misplaced passport, judges in Germany will be taking some time to decide what to do next, which may take weeks.
Rose weighs in:
- German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Jooste's arrest
- It is likely that prosecutors will obtain an arrest warrant after which they will apply for his extradition
- There are no pending criminal charges against Jooste in South Africa, making his extradition possible
- Jooste may be arrested if he attempts to leave South Africa, suggesting he's likely still here
The judges were quite unimpressed with the fact that Markus Jooste didn't arrive.Rob Rose, Investigative Journalist
At the moment there's nothing on the table, so there's nothing to stop the Germans from applying for extradition at this point.Rob Rose, Investigative Journalist
