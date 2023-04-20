Happy 420, Cape Town! We review 'Baked' the 'Louis Vuitton of cannabis'
If you didn't know, 4:20 is pop culture slang for dagga/cannabis/marijuana. On 20 April at 4.20 (am and/or pm), dagga aficionados light up to enjoy and celebrate the widely consumed plant.
To mark this day, we're highlighting a local hidden gem called 'Baked' in De Waterkant.
We chatted with the co-owner of 'Baked' whose name is just as cool as his business, G.
As for the other co-owner... that's none other than G's mom. Yes, he started a weed business with his mom - epic and so cute!
G told us about how his business started, how it grew, its unique products and the legalities behind it all.
Let's roll into it...
The hash-story (AKA history, see what we did there?)
The mom-son-owned business started with experiments in their kitchen during the lockdown in 2020 with online orders and door-to-door delivery which has since grown into a high-end cannabis café and lounge using local suppliers and quality hash.
In COVID we [G's mom and himself] were just chilling at home and experimented with recipes using different [weed] strains. I made a batch, then she made a batch... we competed against each other which was quite cool and then one day... I was like cool this can be something. Everyone in Cape Town sells weed and smokes weed and I wanted to do something different. So, I went to my mom and said let's see what we can do with edibles. It was just a fun thing to do during COVID and then it grew on Instagram to what it is today - an exclusive cannabis lounge.G, Co-owner - Baked
The C-factor
Don't be fooled!
When you enter 'Baked', it might seem like a cosy little store but it has a café upstairs with indoor and outdoor seating...
BUT THAT'S NOT ALL!
The store and café also has a separate section called 'The Hidden Gem' which is a lounge area that can be booked for exclusive events, parties or corporate functions.
@baked.dewaterkant Our Cocktail Specialist Anthony whipping up our Exotic Sours !! Come down to try out for yourself !! #bakeddewaterkant #baked #cocktail #capetown ♬ original sound - Baked De Waterkant
What's on the Baked menu?
The café sells everything from milkshakes, smoothies and coffee to starters, lunch, brunch, mains, and desserts with options for kids too - you're spoilt for choice.
And because you always have the option to get baked, the friendly staff will tell you that the 'B' icon next to menu items are foods that can be infused with cannabis ingredients like sugar and cooking oils which G makes himself.
The 'Baked' menu: herb your enthusiasm with tasty edibles
From banana bites and rocky road pieces to fudge and chocolate brownies - 'Baked' offers edible selections that went to private school... and you can buy them online too.
When it comes to edibles, G says that each product is made with particular strains of weed that is not only meant to cause a 'high' but also to provide medicinal benefits like assisting with sleep, calming anxiety, or relieving pain.
The entrepreneur also says that the brand's aim is to educate customers about the benefits and effects of weed.
With Baked products, you don't really taste the weed. You get an elevated experience and feeling.G, Co-owner - Baked
For first-time weed enthusiasts, G recommends their banana bites.
If you're a seasoned weed consumer, G recommends their best-sellers which are the 'slutty brownies, MCT oils and vape pens.'
Honesty time: we'll buy those brownies just for their name.
Cannabe free for 4:20
Baked is hosting an elevated experience in 'The Hidden Gem' with a set menu from appetizers to desserts and drinks for just R420.
G says that Baked products and events provide an 'elevated experience' with sophistication and feel-good vibes.
I like to think of Baked as the Louis Vuitton of weed brands because it's a lifestyle.G, Co-owner - Baked
Baked and the law... yes, we can..nabis
As with many local businesses, 'Baked' faces two main challenges:
1) Loadshedding which affects their suppliers and turn-around time for specific products
2) The law: because the marketing of weed isn't fully legal yet, G has had to get lawyers to find grey areas to make his business a reality
G says the tardiness of the government in commercialising dagga is a strategic move so it can figure out a way to tax businesses for it.
My personal opinion is that they're just looking for a way to tax everybody. They're holding it tight so they're trying to find out how to control the market by finding one or two distributors that businesses are only allowed to purchase weed from.G, Co-owner - Baked
Whether you're visiting Baked for 4:20, buying edibles, enjoying food or exploring 'The Hidden Gem' - you'll HIGHLY recommend it because you're ganja have a good time (we couldn't NOT do that one).
Find 'Baked' at Dixon Street, De Waterkant, Cape Town.
Or find more information about products or online orders on their website or their Instagram @baked.dewaterkant.
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 420, Cape Town! We review 'Baked' the 'Louis Vuitton of cannabis'
Source : Supplied
