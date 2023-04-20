Happy 420, Cape Town! We review 'Baked' the 'Louis Vuitton of cannabis'

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak The situation is being described as near-pandemic. 20 April 2023 11:04 AM
'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented' Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse. 20 April 2023 9:02 AM
Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that South Africa's commitments to climate change should not be at the expense of... 20 April 2023 7:38 AM
View all Local
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it' Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired powe... 19 April 2023 11:37 PM
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choo... 19 April 2023 9:03 PM
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
View all Politics
Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming) Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million. 20 April 2023 9:11 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good? Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high. 19 April 2023 7:19 PM
View all Business
FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger Flying can be an easy and convenient way to travel unless you get stuck sitting next to people behaving badly. 20 April 2023 11:09 AM
One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE MINI is celebrating a major milestone, and signalling its all-electric near future. 20 April 2023 10:25 AM
[WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life Dr Howard Tucker has been practicing medicine since 1947 and doesn't show signs of retiring anytime soon. 20 April 2023 10:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
View all Sport
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000. 20 April 2023 9:44 AM
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Happy 420, Cape Town! We review 'Baked' the 'Louis Vuitton of cannabis'

20 April 2023 7:03 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Dagga
Marijuana
cannabis
420

To celebrate 420, we're highlighting a local hidden gem in the cannabis world called, 'Baked', owned by a mom-son duo.

If you didn't know, 4:20 is pop culture slang for dagga/cannabis/marijuana. On 20 April at 4.20 (am and/or pm), dagga aficionados light up to enjoy and celebrate the widely consumed plant.

To mark this day, we're highlighting a local hidden gem called 'Baked' in De Waterkant.

We chatted with the co-owner of 'Baked' whose name is just as cool as his business, G.

As for the other co-owner... that's none other than G's mom. Yes, he started a weed business with his mom - epic and so cute!

G told us about how his business started, how it grew, its unique products and the legalities behind it all.

Let's roll into it...

The hash-story (AKA history, see what we did there?)

The mom-son-owned business started with experiments in their kitchen during the lockdown in 2020 with online orders and door-to-door delivery which has since grown into a high-end cannabis café and lounge using local suppliers and quality hash.

In COVID we [G's mom and himself] were just chilling at home and experimented with recipes using different [weed] strains. I made a batch, then she made a batch... we competed against each other which was quite cool and then one day... I was like cool this can be something. Everyone in Cape Town sells weed and smokes weed and I wanted to do something different. So, I went to my mom and said let's see what we can do with edibles. It was just a fun thing to do during COVID and then it grew on Instagram to what it is today - an exclusive cannabis lounge.

G, Co-owner - Baked

The C-factor

Don't be fooled!

When you enter 'Baked', it might seem like a cosy little store but it has a café upstairs with indoor and outdoor seating...

Image: supplied
Image: supplied

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL!

The store and café also has a separate section called 'The Hidden Gem' which is a lounge area that can be booked for exclusive events, parties or corporate functions.

@baked.dewaterkant Our Cocktail Specialist Anthony whipping up our Exotic Sours !! Come down to try out for yourself !! #bakeddewaterkant #baked #cocktail #capetown ♬ original sound - Baked De Waterkant

What's on the Baked menu?

The café sells everything from milkshakes, smoothies and coffee to starters, lunch, brunch, mains, and desserts with options for kids too - you're spoilt for choice.

And because you always have the option to get baked, the friendly staff will tell you that the 'B' icon next to menu items are foods that can be infused with cannabis ingredients like sugar and cooking oils which G makes himself.

The 'Baked' menu: herb your enthusiasm with tasty edibles

From banana bites and rocky road pieces to fudge and chocolate brownies - 'Baked' offers edible selections that went to private school... and you can buy them online too.

When it comes to edibles, G says that each product is made with particular strains of weed that is not only meant to cause a 'high' but also to provide medicinal benefits like assisting with sleep, calming anxiety, or relieving pain.

Image: supplied
Image: supplied

The entrepreneur also says that the brand's aim is to educate customers about the benefits and effects of weed.

With Baked products, you don't really taste the weed. You get an elevated experience and feeling.

G, Co-owner - Baked

For first-time weed enthusiasts, G recommends their banana bites.

If you're a seasoned weed consumer, G recommends their best-sellers which are the 'slutty brownies, MCT oils and vape pens.'

Honesty time: we'll buy those brownies just for their name.

Cannabe free for 4:20

Baked is hosting an elevated experience in 'The Hidden Gem' with a set menu from appetizers to desserts and drinks for just R420.

G says that Baked products and events provide an 'elevated experience' with sophistication and feel-good vibes.

I like to think of Baked as the Louis Vuitton of weed brands because it's a lifestyle.

G, Co-owner - Baked

Baked and the law... yes, we can..nabis

As with many local businesses, 'Baked' faces two main challenges:

1) Loadshedding which affects their suppliers and turn-around time for specific products

2) The law: because the marketing of weed isn't fully legal yet, G has had to get lawyers to find grey areas to make his business a reality

G says the tardiness of the government in commercialising dagga is a strategic move so it can figure out a way to tax businesses for it.

My personal opinion is that they're just looking for a way to tax everybody. They're holding it tight so they're trying to find out how to control the market by finding one or two distributors that businesses are only allowed to purchase weed from.

G, Co-owner - Baked

Whether you're visiting Baked for 4:20, buying edibles, enjoying food or exploring 'The Hidden Gem' - you'll HIGHLY recommend it because you're ganja have a good time (we couldn't NOT do that one).

Find 'Baked' at Dixon Street, De Waterkant, Cape Town.

Or find more information about products or online orders on their website or their Instagram @baked.dewaterkant.


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 420, Cape Town! We review 'Baked' the 'Louis Vuitton of cannabis'




20 April 2023 7:03 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Dagga
Marijuana
cannabis
420

More from Lifestyle

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

FlySafair bans couple for getting VERY 'intimate' next to fellow passenger

20 April 2023 11:09 AM

Flying can be an easy and convenient way to travel unless you get stuck sitting next to people behaving badly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE

20 April 2023 10:25 AM

MINI is celebrating a major milestone, and signalling its all-electric near future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok screengrab

[WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life

20 April 2023 10:09 AM

Dr Howard Tucker has been practicing medicine since 1947 and doesn't show signs of retiring anytime soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)

20 April 2023 9:11 AM

Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied.

GWM unveils new plug-in hybrid SUV

20 April 2023 8:29 AM

The GWM BO7 will take on Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid in the mid-size SUV market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken campaign on YouTube

Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?

19 April 2023 7:20 PM

A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone

19 April 2023 5:37 PM

A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

19 April 2023 11:56 AM

Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one

19 April 2023 11:22 AM

Andi Owen, who makes R90 million a year and received a bonus of R22 million, has no bonus, just scorn, for her workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons @bialasiewicz

Cape Town senior citizens are the 'heroes of our country', keeping kids safe

19 April 2023 9:19 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to a traffic spokesperson about how senior citizens are keeping kids safe at school crossings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'

Local Business

[WATCH] 100-year-old practicing neurologist prescribes tips for a long life

Lifestyle

Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)

Lifestyle Business

MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Public Works Dept must develop plan to resolve Hout Bay Harbour issues: MPs

20 April 2023 3:08 PM

SA will continue to cooperate with Namibia over Phala Phala, says Lamola

20 April 2023 2:48 PM

Mashatile set to face questions on coalitions, power cuts, employment in NCOP

20 April 2023 1:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA