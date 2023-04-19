King Charles' coronation controversy: 'Let them eat quiche!' (amid egg shortage)





Royal fans expressed disappointment that the King chose a Coronation Quiche to celebrate his reign

The quiche quandary is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the coronation

King Charles' coronation is scheduled for 6 May 2023

Quiche - a favourite of King Charles - is the official dish of his coronation.

At Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, guests were treated to coronation chicken in a curry cream sauce with a well-seasoned salad of rice, green peas, and mixed herbs.

Quiche seems like a benign, if boring choice, and hardly anything that requires media attention outside of foodie blogs. Yet, the King's choice is highly controversial.

Does anyone ever go, 'Ooh, quiche!' I mean, is it fried compared to previous Royal dishes like coronation chicken? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The fly in the ointment appears to be the quiche's main ingredient, eggs. The UK is currently undergoing an egg shortage, which is a minor symptom of the much larger cost of living crisis that is plaguing the former superpower.

With the average Brit struggling to make ends meet, many have taken a dim view of the choice, given that eggs are difficult to come by and pricey when they can be found. Some have taken this as yet another indication of how out of touch the Royal Family is with the British public.

The coronation is estimated to cost taxpayers R2.2 billion.

Coronation Quiche recipe:

A deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!

x1 20cm Flan Tin

Serves 6

Ingredients

Pastry

125g plain flour

Pinch of salt

25g cold butter, diced

25g lard

2 tablespoons milk

Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry

Filling

125ml milk

175ml double cream

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,* Salt and pepper

100g grated cheddar cheese,

180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped

60g cooked broad beans or soya beans

Method

To make the pastry…

Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your fingertips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb-like texture

Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough

Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes

Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 5mm thick Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge Preheat the oven to 190°C Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden