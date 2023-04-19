Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell

19 April 2023 10:43 AM
by Amy Fraser

Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Andrew Lester (84), a White man from Missouri in the United States, has turned himself in after shooting Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black boy.

On 13 April, Yarl was instructed to pick up his brothers from a friend's house but accidentally rang the wrong house's doorbell.

Lester shot Yarl twice, once in his head and again in his arm.

He admits shooting the boy, telling authorities he believed he was protecting himself from a confrontation.

Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and if convicted, he could face life in prison.

Yarl has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home in the presence of his friends and family.

Of course, we're wondering if it's racially motivated.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It's remarkable that he's survived.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell




19 April 2023 10:43 AM
by Amy Fraser

