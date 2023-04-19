White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Andrew Lester (84), a White man from Missouri in the United States, has turned himself in after shooting Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black boy.

On 13 April, Yarl was instructed to pick up his brothers from a friend's house but accidentally rang the wrong house's doorbell.

Lester shot Yarl twice, once in his head and again in his arm.

He admits shooting the boy, telling authorities he believed he was protecting himself from a confrontation.

Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and if convicted, he could face life in prison.

Yarl has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home in the presence of his friends and family.

Of course, we're wondering if it's racially motivated. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It's remarkable that he's survived. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

