Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension





The City of Cape Town has set aside R1.2 billion to invest in the Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage Scheme over the next nine years.

An image uploaded by the City of Cape Town on Facebook on 18 April 2023 announcing their R1.2 billion investment in maintaining the Steenbras power plant to help protect customers from load shedding. Picture: Facebook/CityofCT

RELATED: City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding

R1 billion has been set aside for the refurbishment and extension of the Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage Scheme, with an additional R200 million set aside for the maintenance of the plant.

When fully 'charged', Steenbras protects Cape Town from a stage or two of loadshedding. The investment will see that protection reach up to four stages.

RELATED: Cape Town on track to protect residents from first 4 stages of loadshedding

The investment in Steenbras and the maintenance programme is crucial to fulfilling our commitment to protect customers from a stage or two of loadshedding where possible. Councillor Beverley van Reenen, City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy

To read the full media release, click here.