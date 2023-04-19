[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video of MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen getting angry when her employees asked about bonuses is going viral around the world.
In response to workers complaining about bonuses, the CEO yelled at them and told them to focus on revenue instead of bonuses.
Don't ask about what are we going to do to get a bonus, spend your time in your effort thinking about the $26 million we need and not thinking about getting a bonus.Andi Owen, CEO - MillerKnoll
This is Andi Owen, CEO of MillerKnoll. She received a bonus of nearly $4,000,000. This is her response to workers annoyed that they won’t be receiving one. pic.twitter.com/NLIIoppJJA' Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) April 17, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one
