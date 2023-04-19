



CAPE TOWN - No one has been brought to book yet after another big drug bust in the Western Cape.

Bishop Lavis police officers received a tip-off about a possible drug consignment at a business premises in Cape Town's Airport Industria in the week.

Officials swooped on the building on Tuesday and discovered sixteen boxes containing sealed bricks of cocaine inside a container.

#sapsWC #SAPS members, with the assistance of Metro Police and Law Enforcement, confiscated over R80 Mil worth of drugs (cocaine) on 18/04 at a business premises situated at the Airport Industrial. Police investigations continue. #DrugsOffTheStreets ME https://t.co/zeGG1dXLHt pic.twitter.com/tS6ZNq69iM ' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 19, 2023

The haul was worth an estimated R84 million.

Cape Town police's Malcolm Pojie said they were trying to figure out where the cocaine came from.

“An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation even though no arrest has been made, yet. The provincial Detective’s Organised Crime: Narcotics Section has been assigned to investigate the circumstances and possible origin and destination of the drugs.”

Meanwhile, drugs worth more than R3 million were seized near the West Coast town of Klawer on Sunday.

Officers stopped a silver Jaguar with a trailer carrying another vehicle en route to Cape Town.

This article first appeared on EWN : No arrests made yet for R84m Cape Town cocaine find