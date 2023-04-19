Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
No arrests made yet for R84m Cape Town cocaine find

19 April 2023 11:39 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Cocaine
South African Police Service SAPS
Cape Town drug bust
Cape Towns Airport Industria

Police officials swooped on a business premises at Airport Industria on Tuesday, discovering 16 boxes that contained sealed bricks of cocaine inside a container.

CAPE TOWN - No one has been brought to book yet after another big drug bust in the Western Cape.

Bishop Lavis police officers received a tip-off about a possible drug consignment at a business premises in Cape Town's Airport Industria in the week.

Officials swooped on the building on Tuesday and discovered sixteen boxes containing sealed bricks of cocaine inside a container.

The haul was worth an estimated R84 million.

Cape Town police's Malcolm Pojie said they were trying to figure out where the cocaine came from.

“An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation even though no arrest has been made, yet. The provincial Detective’s Organised Crime: Narcotics Section has been assigned to investigate the circumstances and possible origin and destination of the drugs.”

Meanwhile, drugs worth more than R3 million were seized near the West Coast town of Klawer on Sunday.

Officers stopped a silver Jaguar with a trailer carrying another vehicle en route to Cape Town.


This article first appeared on EWN : No arrests made yet for R84m Cape Town cocaine find


































