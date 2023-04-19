Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...





Bongani Bingwa interviews Adele du Toit, Spokesperson for the South African Rooibos Council (SARC).

According to a study conducted by the international research agency OnePoll, the choices you make with your morning cup say a lot about who you are.

Tea drinkers:

Tea drinkers are extroverts, love social interaction and crave adventure

They enjoy watching 'Friends', 'Big Bang Theory' and 'The Walking Dead'

Tea drinkers prefer cats over dogs

They're drawn to a combination of classical, country, pop and rap music

Coffee drinkers

Contrary to popular belief, coffee drinkers are introverts and very creative

They enjoy watching 'Seinfeld', 'The Office' and 'Grey's Anatomy'

Coffee drinkers prefer dogs over cats

They're drawn to jazz, blues and punk music

Researchers say that 75% of coffee and tea drinkers prefer to have their morning cuppa before 8 am and on the go.

The feedback and results are so interesting. Adele du Toit, Spokesperson – South African Rooibos Council

