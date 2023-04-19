Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

19 April 2023 11:56 AM
by Amy Fraser

Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Adele du Toit, Spokesperson for the South African Rooibos Council (SARC).

According to a study conducted by the international research agency OnePoll, the choices you make with your morning cup say a lot about who you are.

Photo by Rumman Amin on Unsplash
Photo by Rumman Amin on Unsplash

RELATED: SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)

Tea drinkers:

  • Tea drinkers are extroverts, love social interaction and crave adventure
  • They enjoy watching 'Friends', 'Big Bang Theory' and 'The Walking Dead'
  • Tea drinkers prefer cats over dogs
  • They're drawn to a combination of classical, country, pop and rap music

RELATED: Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town

Coffee drinkers

  • Contrary to popular belief, coffee drinkers are introverts and very creative
  • They enjoy watching 'Seinfeld', 'The Office' and 'Grey's Anatomy'
  • Coffee drinkers prefer dogs over cats
  • They're drawn to jazz, blues and punk music

Researchers say that 75% of coffee and tea drinkers prefer to have their morning cuppa before 8 am and on the go.

The feedback and results are so interesting.

Adele du Toit, Spokesperson – South African Rooibos Council

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...




19 April 2023 11:56 AM
by Amy Fraser

