Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?
John Perlman interviews Gideon Joubert, Owner of Paratus, an online publication that deals with firearm and firearm ownership in South Africa.
It is hoped that 'smart guns' may soon prevent many gun-related accidents and deaths.
A smart gun 'knows' its registered user, and will not fire in the hands of anyone else.
Smart guns have unsuccessfully been tried in the past.
The force of a gun when fired causes a lot of stress on the frame and internal structure of the gun, and when there are sensitive electronics integrated into the makeup of the gun, that stress becomes worse.
Whether or not this will be the solution to gun-related deaths and injuries, Jourbert says that the root problem needs to be reassessed – are the guns the problem, or violence?
If violence and criminality are the problems, then measures need to be put in place to reduce, manage and mitigate them, he argues.
Regardless, Joubert is eager to see if it will work and if the police will experiment with them.
Your average criminal can still now 3D print a working firearm with nothing more than a computer, internet access, a 3D printer and the most basic technical capacity.Gideon Joubert, Owner – Paratus
This article first appeared on 702 : Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?
