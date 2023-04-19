The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board





The leading story on The Midday Report today is the breaking news that the tourism minister Patricia de Lille is dissolving the SA Tourism Board.

Given the recent issues plaguing the board, De Lille's actions shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. In a statement issued today, she said she believes that good cause exists to dissolve the board, and will officially do so this Friday.

This, of course, is on the back of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship saga.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Rebecca Davis, the Daily Maverick Journalist who broke the initial story.

I think Minister De Lille has shown impressive speed in trying to bring a definitive end to the disastrous Tottenham Hotspur deal and that this move is very much to be welcomed in that respect. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

I must say my enthusiasm was slightly tempered upon reading the statement to discover that she's doing it effectively because she has no choice because seven of the 11 board members have resigned. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Songezo Zibi launches a new political party called Rise Mzansi

Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa will challenge the newly-passed Electoral Amendment Bill in the Constitutional Court

