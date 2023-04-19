SIU investigation reveals BILLIONS in NSFAS funds possibly mis-assigned





Lester Kiewit spoke to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s State Capture Portfolio Manager, Rudie Heyneke.

A preliminary investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has found that more than R5-billion in funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has possibly been allocated to students who do not qualify for the funding.

The probe revealed that at least 40,000 students in 76 higher education institutions could have been incorrectly funded.

These are students who don't qualify for funding because their annual household income is more than the R350,000 limit as per funding rules.

The SIU said there are students who had not submitted their parents' details when they applied.

The independent statutory body presented its shocking findings to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on Tuesday.

It's not only students defrauding the scheme but also NSFAS whose internal measures are not in place. This coin has got two sides. One cannot only look at the students, we must also look at NSFAS to get their act together. Rudie Heyneke, Project Manager - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

I think in the past, NSFAS neglected its vetting processes and didn't do a thorough vetting of the applicants. I have heard that they have roped in SARS and SASSA to help them to determine that people who apply for these bursaries have a family income that is indeed less than the R350,000 benchmark. Rudie Heyneke, Project Manager - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

It’s five years after former president Jacob Zuma announced that there will be free education and five years down the line, NSFAS doesn’t have their systems up and running and it is something that has to be sorted out so that we don’t have a repeat of billions of rands going to waste. Rudie Heyneke, Project Manager - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

