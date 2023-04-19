Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths





Lester Kiewit was in conversation with teacher Valerie Barlow, engineer Bradley Grantham and head of research at Equal Education, Elizabeth Briney.

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

It’s a death trap that should have been eradicated years ago.

But 26 years into South Africa’s democracy, pit toilets are still found at far too many schools across the country.

In March, the Basic Education Department committed to eradicating pit latrine toilets by 2025, after it missed several deadlines.

Meanwhile, while we wait on the department to make good on its promise, two cousins, teacher Valerie Barlow and engineer Bradley Grantham, have come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scourge.

They believe their solution can save lives.

As engineers, we are trained to find solutions. What we found is that we need a simple system that actually works and is accessible to everyone. Half of these kids have never even seen a flushing toilet. Bradley Grantham, Engineer

Compost toilets are what we are suggesting. We don't have water and we can't move waste matter from septic toilets because the infrastructure isn't there. Bradley Grantham, Engineer

What we have developed is a toilet that can be built relatively quickly. You can probably build four in about two hours that are fully functioning. It's a very simple structure that the communities themselves can build. Bradley Grantham, Engineer

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.