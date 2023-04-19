'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'





- The Electricity Minister's proposals to ease loadshedding include slowing down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations

- Cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's ideas

As citizens grappled with further Stages 5 and 6 loadshedding, Cabinet met on Wednesday.

They were set to discuss proposals by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to alleviate the escalating power crisis.

Ramokgopa's proposals included slowing down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations.

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

It looks to him like government's energy policy is being made "on the hoof" as it were, Yelland remarks.

That's the reason this presentation by Minister Ramokgopa is really putting aside, and at odds with, a number of long-standing policy documents that have been in the making for several years... We've had an electricity crisis for many years and as a result there have been a number of policy developments and documents like the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET), the Integrated Resource Plan... commitments to the international communities etcetera. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland feels there's a sudden rethink of these policies in what seems like "an act of desperation".

I think the consequences are not clearly thought through and what is involved. It's that contradiction with statements by our Finance Minister, by our President, and it really throws the cat amongst the pigeons! Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

He cautions that government shouldn't expect to get get $8 billion in promised funding without increased decarbonisation.

"It's concessional funding and grant funding and was predicated on an increase an accelerated decommissioning of Eskom's coal-fired power stations."

Yelland also highlights the concessionary nature of the last bailout granted to Eskom.

For example just one of the conditions was that Treasury required that Eskom commission a German consortium of experts to look these power stations and come up with options and a possible way forward. I don't know whether this consortium have reported yet... but this position presented at Cabinet seems to be pre-empting the outcome of the study by Treasury which is a condition of the loan. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland is emphatic that the Minister's proposal for the life extension of the coal-fired plants is not a short-term option.

Yelland believes the short-term solutions are out there, we're just failing to see them.

His favoured option is "massive roll-outs" of rooftop solar PV and battery energy storage in both the domestic and commercial sectors.

This can be done in six months to a year he says.

It requires positive messaging and encouragement, removal of unnecessary red tape and really serious incentivization through a national feed-in tariff... These are the things that can really make it happen, it CAN happen, but I don't think government is ready for that yet... haven't got their heads around it. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The current domestic rebate scheme is weak comments Yelland, while the business option is better.

There IS a quiet revolution going on but it could happen much, much faster he adds.

At the moment only one municipality in South Africa is really pushing this and that is Cape Town, but it's setting the example and I hope many others will follow suit. That;s the kind of intervention government could do that would make a real difference. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

