Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it' Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired powe... 19 April 2023 11:37 PM
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choo... 19 April 2023 9:03 PM
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good? Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high. 19 April 2023 7:19 PM
View all Local
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scour... 19 April 2023 2:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board All the news you need to know. 19 April 2023 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension The investment is to further protect Capetonians from loadshedding and to safeguard the city's electrical infrastructure. 19 April 2023 11:06 AM
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition' German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose. 19 April 2023 9:38 AM
View all Business
'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet. 19 April 2023 5:37 PM
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one Andi Owen, who makes R90 million a year and received a bonus of R22 million, has no bonus, just scorn, for her workers. 19 April 2023 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
View all Sport
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines

19 April 2023 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
biovac
Dr Morena Makhoana
vaccine manufacture
vaccine manufacturers
The Biovac Institute

SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of The Biovac Institute.

© svershinsky/123rf.com
© svershinsky/123rf.com

Local vaccine manufacturer Biovac is out in the cold after government decided to switch to a cheaper supplier to provide jabs against pneumococcal diseases like pneumonia for children.

The bio-pharmaceutical company is the result of a partnership formed with government in 2003 to establish local vaccine manufacturing capability.

While the move may save money for the Department of Health writes Tamar Khan for BusinessLIVE, it's at odds with government policies "to support domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and improve the security of supply for both SA and the rest of Africa".

@ nikocingaryuk/123rf.com
@ nikocingaryuk/123rf.com

Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of The Biovac Institute, tells The Money Show that it was actually government's idea to form the company in the late 90s.

"They wanted it to be run like a private company, which is why its a public-private partnership."

Makhoena says government's decision in the case of this tender "does not bode well" for the industry going forward.

More importantly, it has serious implications for pandemic readiness going forward he says.

How will we ever be ready if our local market is not supporting of us?

Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute

The order for the pneumococcal diseases vaccines went to India-based multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla, which has South African links.

Cipla reportedly tendered at a price more than a third less than Biovac's, but Makhoana says this must be put into its proper context.

He emphasizes that their products are not the same, so the two companies were not competing with "a like for like".

The specifications when this tender came out were very broad. The product which we have been supplying for which we have the technology transfer from Pfizer... gives a kid more protection, that's why it's called a 13-valent vaccine (covering 13 different strains of pneumococcal disease).

Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute

We also have to factor in the fact that is it a step back... so whilst we may be saving now, could we be paying more in health outcomes?

Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute

If he were the Health Minister, he would not compromise Dr Makhoana says.

He notes it has happened before that the Health Department's asked Biovac to reconsider their price, but chose not to exercise the option this time round.

We haven;t got a clear answer from the Department as to why that was not even considered, unfortunately.

Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute

For more from Dr Makhoana, scroll up to listen to the interview




19 April 2023 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
biovac
Dr Morena Makhoana
vaccine manufacture
vaccine manufacturers
The Biovac Institute

More from Business

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'

19 April 2023 11:37 PM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken campaign on YouTube

Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?

19 April 2023 7:20 PM

A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?

19 April 2023 7:19 PM

Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension

19 April 2023 11:06 AM

The investment is to further protect Capetonians from loadshedding and to safeguard the city's electrical infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition'

19 April 2023 9:38 AM

German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa appoints new SABC board

'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'

19 April 2023 8:41 AM

The appointments come after a six-month delay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @FSCA_ZA/Twitter

FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses

18 April 2023 10:04 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?

18 April 2023 8:29 PM

Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

18 April 2023 7:20 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Close to 1 in 3 South Africans now bank with Capitec

18 April 2023 7:02 PM

Capitec Bank has reported a 15% increase in headline earnings for the year to end-February 2023, even as credit impairments soar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'

19 April 2023 11:37 PM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?

19 April 2023 7:19 PM

Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths

19 April 2023 2:37 PM

As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scourge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board

19 April 2023 1:56 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : rawpixel / 123rf

SIU investigation reveals BILLIONS in NSFAS funds possibly mis-assigned

19 April 2023 1:08 PM

The Special Investigating Unit says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme paid over R5-billion to unqualifying students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane and Independent Candidate Association chairperson Michael Louis plan to legally challenge the new Electoral Amendment Act. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers. Picture: Facebook/stellenboschuniversity

‘Procedures were never invoked’ – Madonsela on Stellenbosch University VC saga

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Stellenbosch University Convocation member Thuli Madonsela says nepotism claims against De Villiers must be viewed in context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

19 April 2023 11:56 AM

Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Saps members, with the assistance of Metro Police and Law Enforcement, confiscated R84 million worth of cocaine on 18 April at a business premises situated at the Airport Industrial. Picture: Twitter/SAPoliceService

No arrests made yet for R84m Cape Town cocaine find

19 April 2023 11:39 AM

Police officials swooped on a business premises at Airport Industria on Tuesday, discovering 16 boxes that contained sealed bricks of cocaine inside a container.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension

19 April 2023 11:06 AM

The investment is to further protect Capetonians from loadshedding and to safeguard the city's electrical infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'

19 April 2023 11:37 PM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RISE Mzansi national convenor Songezo Zibi. Picture: @Rise_Mzansi/Twitter

'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party

19 April 2023 5:08 PM

'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths

19 April 2023 2:37 PM

As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scourge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board

19 April 2023 1:56 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane and Independent Candidate Association chairperson Michael Louis plan to legally challenge the new Electoral Amendment Act. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt

19 April 2023 12:15 PM

Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act

17 April 2023 2:46 PM

The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversity and equality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni - the father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana - in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 17 April 2023 where he was charged with defeating the ends of justice, aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape and fraud in the Thabo Bester prison break saga. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail

17 April 2023 2:31 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law

17 April 2023 12:41 PM

The Electoral Amendment Bill will now allow independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A waste picker walks through tons of trash, looking for recyclables.

Will City of Cape Town's 'bakkie brigade' pilot solve refuse problem?

17 April 2023 12:34 PM

Waste collection services need to do something about areas plagued by dumping, argues independent urban development consultant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA

17 April 2023 9:37 AM

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'

Local

White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell

World

Cape Town senior citizens are the 'heroes of our country', keeping kids safe

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football

19 April 2023 11:53 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Ezintsha ngodaba lwe-Tottenham Hotspur

19 April 2023 11:41 PM

The day that was: Another G4S guard arrested in Bester case

19 April 2023 11:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA