GWM unveils new plug-in hybrid SUV





Pippa Hudson spoke to motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Picture: Supplied.

The new SUV recently unveiled by Chinese vehicle manufacturing company Great Wall Motors (GWM) has been described as a game changer.

The GWM BO7 is powered by a small turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors – one on each axle – providing all-wheel drive.

It promises a driving range of more than 1200km on a single tank of petrol and a fully electric driving range of up to 105km.

GWM's hybrid tech differs from other cars.

Once the battery runs out, the car switches modes and works as a traditional hybrid whereas other plug-in hybrids switch to petrol power when the battery is depleted.

The GWM BO7 will take on Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid in the mid-size SUV market.

This is a stunning car inside and out. I think this is definitely going to take them into the future... it just shows that GWM and Haval are going to continue making better cars and, in South Africa, I think hybrid-electric is still a winner. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.