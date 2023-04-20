GWM unveils new plug-in hybrid SUV
Pippa Hudson spoke to motoring journalist Ernest Page.
The new SUV recently unveiled by Chinese vehicle manufacturing company Great Wall Motors (GWM) has been described as a game changer.
The GWM BO7 is powered by a small turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors – one on each axle – providing all-wheel drive.
It promises a driving range of more than 1200km on a single tank of petrol and a fully electric driving range of up to 105km.
GWM's hybrid tech differs from other cars.
Once the battery runs out, the car switches modes and works as a traditional hybrid whereas other plug-in hybrids switch to petrol power when the battery is depleted.
The GWM BO7 will take on Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid in the mid-size SUV market.
This is a stunning car inside and out. I think this is definitely going to take them into the future... it just shows that GWM and Haval are going to continue making better cars and, in South Africa, I think hybrid-electric is still a winner.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
