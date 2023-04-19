Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good? Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high. 19 April 2023 7:19 PM
Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scour... 19 April 2023 2:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board All the news you need to know. 19 April 2023 1:56 PM
View all Local
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said th... 19 April 2023 12:15 PM
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversit... 17 April 2023 2:46 PM
View all Politics
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension The investment is to further protect Capetonians from loadshedding and to safeguard the city's electrical infrastructure. 19 April 2023 11:06 AM
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition' German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose. 19 April 2023 9:38 AM
View all Business
'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet. 19 April 2023 5:37 PM
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one Andi Owen, who makes R90 million a year and received a bonus of R22 million, has no bonus, just scorn, for her workers. 19 April 2023 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
View all Sport
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football

19 April 2023 7:53 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kamohelo Mokotjo
sekhukhune united

In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks needs to happen in South African football.

After 14 years of playing abroad for the likes of Feyenoord, FC Twente and Brentford, Kamohelo Mokotjo is settling back into life in South Africa.

It came as a surprise to many when the 32-year-old signed for Sekhukhune United, especially when talks were held with Kaizer Chiefs. However, after more than a year out with injury, the main focus for the midfield maestro was on playing football again.

He is getting that chance now and has made 8 appearances for Sekhukhune, as he works his way back to full fitness.

In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks needs to happen in South African football.

I had talks with numerous clubs in the country. I hadn’t played a game since November 2021 because of injuries. I came back not expecting a big 3 club to come in. Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu were interested but when you have played abroad for so long, people have a certain perception of you in terms of your lifestyle but I am a simple guy because that’s more core and foundation. Talks weren’t fruitful with those clubs and there were questions as to why I came back. I didn’t want the political side of things and I just wanted to play football and Sekhukhune gave me that opportunity.

Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sekhukhune United Midfielder
kamo-1jpg

Mokotjo has a chequered history with the national team, having not been favoured by former coach Shakes Mashaba, despite being at the peak of his powers and performing well in Europe.

I lived overseas for 14 years and in Europe the players are very direct towards their coaches and there is that space where you can say what you feel. You come here and you do that and you have a problem. Coach Shakes spoke badly about me in the media and it was just the general criticism he had at the time. I’m not sure if he watched any of my games when I was at FC Twente and the specifics about me being slow and sluggish is his opinion, but it’s just the criticism of a player who was the best performing player in Europe at that time. What do I say to that?

Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sekhukhune United Midfielder
kamo-2jpg

Mokotjo added that there are some crucial off field things missing from the league in South Africa, and was adamant that the players need to be looked after better.

In Europe you have a pension fund, most South African players don’t have that. You have standard things like medical aid and things for mental health. It makes me mad that we don’t have that here and it makes players feel like they are down the drain and there is no coming back up. I played with so many players who had potential and where are they now. There needs to be a system that helps players where they need help.

Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sekhukhune United Midfielder
kamo-cover-jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Kamohelo Mokotjo:


This article first appeared on 947 : Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football




19 April 2023 7:53 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kamohelo Mokotjo
sekhukhune united

More from Sport

Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria

18 April 2023 8:22 PM

Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Welcome to Manchester City Picture: 123rf

'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer

17 April 2023 8:13 PM

The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN

'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker

17 April 2023 7:53 PM

Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gerda Steyn wins women's race of Two Oceans Ultra Marathon. Picture: Twitter/@2OceansMarathon

Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn

15 April 2023 9:12 AM

This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau

14 April 2023 7:27 PM

Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You could've made Comrades 10km longer; I would've carried on' - Bruce Fordyce

14 April 2023 1:25 PM

‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe

14 April 2023 11:58 AM

A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets

14 April 2023 10:19 AM

The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LinkedIn post by Amanda Cromhout, founder of The Blind Loyalty Trust

Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent

13 April 2023 8:03 PM

Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'

Local

White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell

World

Cape Town senior citizens are the 'heroes of our country', keeping kids safe

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Another G4S guard arrested in Bester case

19 April 2023 11:37 PM

Not granting Masemola security clearance is 'breaking the law' - Parly committee

19 April 2023 10:10 PM

WATCH: World-renowned artist Noria Mabasa receives honorary doctorate

19 April 2023 8:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA