'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'





Bongani Bingwa interviews Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity.

Ramokgopa tabled his plans to end loadshedding to cabinet

While a blackout isn't in our near future, we can expect things to get worse before they get better

If the action plan is not implemented, we can expect 16 hours in a 32-hour cycle without electricity

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a cabinet meeting, where Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his plan to end loadshedding.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his visit to the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga on 21 March 2023. Picture: GCIS

RELATED: South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert

Ramokgopa warned that things will get worse before they get better.

He assured the meeting that a blackout will not happen in the near future as there are measures in place to avoid this worst-case scenario.

He warned that, if his proposed action plan is not implemented, things will get worse and that we'll need to prepare ourselves for a cold, dark winter.

What 'worse' will look like:

Above stage six of loadshedding – 16 hours in a 32-hour cycle without electricity

Reservoirs can't be replenished

Data centres will be compromised

Ramokgopa says that, if this becomes our reality, drastic measures will be put in place, such as the implementation of emergency power sources as a means to protect hospitals, data centres and national key points.

I think it's going to become tough before it becomes better. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

How do we get out of winter with as few bruises as possible... that's what we will be unveiling. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

We are not close to a blackout... but yes, there's a risk of the situation getting worse. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'