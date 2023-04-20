'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity.
- Ramokgopa tabled his plans to end loadshedding to cabinet
- While a blackout isn't in our near future, we can expect things to get worse before they get better
- If the action plan is not implemented, we can expect 16 hours in a 32-hour cycle without electricity
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a cabinet meeting, where Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his plan to end loadshedding.
RELATED: South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert
Ramokgopa warned that things will get worse before they get better.
He assured the meeting that a blackout will not happen in the near future as there are measures in place to avoid this worst-case scenario.
He warned that, if his proposed action plan is not implemented, things will get worse and that we'll need to prepare ourselves for a cold, dark winter.
What 'worse' will look like:
- Above stage six of loadshedding – 16 hours in a 32-hour cycle without electricity
- Reservoirs can't be replenished
- Data centres will be compromised
Ramokgopa says that, if this becomes our reality, drastic measures will be put in place, such as the implementation of emergency power sources as a means to protect hospitals, data centres and national key points.
I think it's going to become tough before it becomes better.Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
How do we get out of winter with as few bruises as possible... that's what we will be unveiling.Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
We are not close to a blackout... but yes, there's a risk of the situation getting worse.Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Source : GCIS
More from Local
South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak
The situation is being described as near-pandemic.Read More
Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that South Africa's commitments to climate change should not be at the expense of the country's economy.Read More
Taxpayers shouldn't foot bill in Thabo Bester matter, says Action Society
The organisation is calling for security company G4S to reimburse goverment for the R1.4 million paid to return Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, to the country.Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.Read More
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?
Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high.Read More
Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths
As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scourge.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board
All the news you need to know.Read More
SIU investigation reveals BILLIONS in NSFAS funds possibly mis-assigned
The Special Investigating Unit says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme paid over R5-billion to unqualifying students.Read More
Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt
Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said that Bosa would apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.Read More
More from Business
Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)
Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million.Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.Read More
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.Read More
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?
Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high.Read More
Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension
The investment is to further protect Capetonians from loadshedding and to safeguard the city's electrical infrastructure.Read More
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition'
German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose.Read More
'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'
The appointments come after a six-month delay.Read More
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year.Read More