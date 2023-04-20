Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept
JOHANNESBURG - As the country grapples with rolling power cuts, the national energy crisis committee is now set to convene a meeting to discuss solutions.
Government has revealed this, as Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa presented the energy action plan in a Cabinet meeting.
It includes among others, the slowing down of the decommissioning of Eskom's ailing power plants.
Ramokgopa said that South Africa's commitments to climate change should not be at the expense of the country's economy.
Eyewitness News understands that the electricity minister has argued that doing away with old Eskom power plants should not be rushed.
Ramokgopa said that a tough balancing act was needed.
Following its meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet said that Ramokgopa's plan, which included short and medium-term solutions, took into account the country's energy needs.
It has now directed that a further assessment of the electricity situation and measures to be taken be addressed at the next national energy crisis committee meeting.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept
