Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news

Organisers of the annual hunt have faced major criticism after announcing a new category for kids 14 years old and under to hunt and shoot federal cats.

These cats are considered to be a risk to the country's biosecurity, killing roughly a million birds a year.

Welfare groups stepped, sharing their concerns, one being that kids might not be able to tell the difference between a feral cat and a household pet.

The child who killed the most cats from mid-April until the end of June would've walked away with NZ$250 (R2803,81).

Who ever thought that children chasing and killing cats was a great idea? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

