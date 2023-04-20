Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Sassa woes continue, forcing poor pensioners to queue in the rain

20 April 2023 11:40 AM
by Amy Fraser
It's day three of pensioners and Sassa recipients queuing outside of offices to renew their cards, just to be sent home.

Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Southgate (Ward 72 Councillor), Hoodah Abrahams-Faker (National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash) and Paseka Letsatsi (national spokesperson for the South African Social Security Agency).

  • Most grant beneficiaries receive their SASSA grants via services offered by the South African Post Office (Sapo)
  • Sapo has been placed under provisional liquidation
  • As an alternative, Sassa recipients have been queuing for the past three days outside community centres and offices to renew their cards

It's day three of pensioners and Sassa recipients queuing outside of its offices to renew their cards, and understandably, they're not happy.

RELATED: A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation

Southgate says that they have come to an agreement with the City to make the Grassy Park Civic Centre available for renewing cards, as Post Offices have been made unavailable.

He adds that recipients have been turned away from Post Offices as they've been offline and unable to process applications.

On Wednesday, they were only able to attend to 160 Sassa recipients; the rest were sent home.

While the Post Office tried its level best... it had to turn all of the other people away, but they were not communicating this to people.

Kevin Southgate, Ward 72 Councillor

Abrahams-Faker agrees with Southgate that there's poor communication between Post Offices and recipients.

Abrahams-Faker slams Sapo for not providing enough seating, toilets, or shelter against the rain.

This vulnerable group of people always seem to bear the brunt of these challenges.

Hoodah Abrahams-Faker, National advocacy Manager – Black Sash

Letsatsi says that they're aware of and acknowledge the challenges, and are trying their best to ensure that the well-being of the recipients is the highest priority.

We need to make sure that they're protected at all times.

Paseka Letsatsi, National spokesperson – SASSA

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




