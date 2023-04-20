[WATCH] Sassa woes continue, forcing poor pensioners to queue in the rain
Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Southgate (Ward 72 Councillor), Hoodah Abrahams-Faker (National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash) and Paseka Letsatsi (national spokesperson for the South African Social Security Agency).
- Most grant beneficiaries receive their SASSA grants via services offered by the South African Post Office (Sapo)
- Sapo has been placed under provisional liquidation
- As an alternative, Sassa recipients have been queuing for the past three days outside community centres and offices to renew their cards
It's day three of pensioners and Sassa recipients queuing outside of its offices to renew their cards, and understandably, they're not happy.
Many SA Post Offices have closed down causing pensioners and the disabled to queue for 3 days to get new #SASSA cards. Queing since 6am, traveling from afar and standing in the rain, hoping to get their cards today.' CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) April 20, 2023
Video credit: @WendyLindiwe pic.twitter.com/hBCUAJ8PMU
RELATED: A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation
Southgate says that they have come to an agreement with the City to make the Grassy Park Civic Centre available for renewing cards, as Post Offices have been made unavailable.
He adds that recipients have been turned away from Post Offices as they've been offline and unable to process applications.
On Wednesday, they were only able to attend to 160 Sassa recipients; the rest were sent home.
While the Post Office tried its level best... it had to turn all of the other people away, but they were not communicating this to people.Kevin Southgate, Ward 72 Councillor
Abrahams-Faker agrees with Southgate that there's poor communication between Post Offices and recipients.
Abrahams-Faker slams Sapo for not providing enough seating, toilets, or shelter against the rain.
This vulnerable group of people always seem to bear the brunt of these challenges.Hoodah Abrahams-Faker, National advocacy Manager – Black Sash
Letsatsi says that they're aware of and acknowledge the challenges, and are trying their best to ensure that the well-being of the recipients is the highest priority.
We need to make sure that they're protected at all times.Paseka Letsatsi, National spokesperson – SASSA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
More from Local
[WEATHER] Capetonians are in for a cold, wet weekend
It's soup weather in the Mother City this weekend!Read More
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'
A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan.Read More
Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol
Bhebher Njoms offered to help the driver after his card declined.Read More
Rhodes University reaffirms decision to boot university ranking systems
The university says it does not want to take part in something that is scientifically dubious and anti-transformation.Read More
Second G4S guard charged in Thabo Bester escape to remain in jail until May
Fifty-one-year-old Motanyane Masukela made a brief appearance in court on Thursday morning following his arrest on Wednesday.Read More
South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak
The situation is being described as near-pandemic.Read More
SA will continue to cooperate with Namibia over Phala Phala, says Lamola
A Namibian national is alleged to have stolen millions of dollars at the farm, before fleeing to his native country.Read More
'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.Read More
Ramokgopa presents energy plan to Cabinet, wants old Eskom plants to be kept
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that South Africa's commitments to climate change should not be at the expense of the country's economy.Read More
More from Business
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
Netflix subscribers hit record high (but password crackdown is still coming)
Netflix's global subscriber count just hit a record-breaking 232.5 million.Read More
'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the country is not close to a total blackout, but things will get worse.Read More
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations to ease loadshedding.Read More
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines
SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choosing a cheaper option.Read More
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.Read More
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?
Annual consumer price inflation edged higher for the second consecutive month in March while food inflation hit a 14-year high.Read More
Steenbras pump station (aka Cape Town's battery) to get R1.2 billion extension
The investment is to further protect Capetonians from loadshedding and to safeguard the city's electrical infrastructure.Read More
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition'
German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose.Read More