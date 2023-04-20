One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE
MINI has rolled their one-millionth car off the production line in Oxford, UK, the original home of MINI, and it is the all-electric Cooper SE.
Available since 2014, the rebooted Mini now comes in a myriad of shapes and sizes.
Electric drivelines now make up more than 20% of Mini sales worldwide, and the manufacturer is committed to being an all-electric brand by 2030.
The Mini Cooper SE packs a punch with a 135kW electric traction motor that powers the front wheels. That's a considerable leapfrog in performance from 1959's 848cc fuel burner, which offered a mere 25kW.
The electric one-millionth vehicle will be delivered into the Canadian market and was, naturally, coated in classic British Racing Green paint.
