One-millionth MINI rolls off production line, and it’s an ALL-ELECTRIC Cooper SE





MINI has rolled their one-millionth car off the production line in Oxford, UK, the original home of MINI, and it is the all-electric Cooper SE.

Available since 2014, the rebooted Mini now comes in a myriad of shapes and sizes.

Electric drivelines now make up more than 20% of Mini sales worldwide, and the manufacturer is committed to being an all-electric brand by 2030.

The Mini Cooper SE packs a punch with a 135kW electric traction motor that powers the front wheels. That's a considerable leapfrog in performance from 1959's 848cc fuel burner, which offered a mere 25kW.

The electric one-millionth vehicle will be delivered into the Canadian market and was, naturally, coated in classic British Racing Green paint.