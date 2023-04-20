Don't feel like Eid cooking? These halal restaurants will be open in Cape Town
As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims all over the world will celebrate Eid to commemorate the end of Ramadan.
A huge part of Eid celebrations in the Cape is visiting family and friends and feasting together with a nice breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Of course, most homes have different Eid staples ranging from a leg of lamb to seafood paella, roast chicken with all the trimmings to breyani with desserts and snacks in between to name a few.
But, if you feel like doing Eid lunch or dinner differently this year, these restaurants are halal - some of them are even offering a special Eid menu.
Saray Restaurant
Where: V&A Waterfront, Clock Tower
Offer: Normal Turkish menu
EatStanbul
Where: 64 Kloof St, Gardens
Offer: Usual menu will be open to enjoy
La Rocca
Where: Canal Walk, opposite Woolworths, ground floor
Offer: Usual menu will be open to enjoy
Damascus
Where: Mount Curtis, 307 Main Rd, Sea Point
Offer: Usual menu will be open to enjoy unique Syrian flavours
The Coffee Lounge
Where: Manhattan Suites and Conferencing, Century City
Offer: A special Eid buffet will be served at R350 per person and half-price for kids six to 12 years old
Note: A reservation and deposit will secure your spot
La Menara
Where: 48 Harrington St, District Six
Offer: The full menu will be open to enjoy unique Moroccan flavours
ByConcept Cafe
Where: 60B Kloof St, Gardens
Offer: The full menu from sushi to steak will be open to enjoy unique Moroccan flavours
Bo Kaap Deli
Where: 114 Church St, Bokaap
Offer: Will be open serving a breakfast special and their normal menu for lunch
Rumi Cafe
Where: 33 Central Square, Pinelands
Offer: The full menu will be open to enjoy
Against the Grain
Where: 1st Floor, 102 Wale St: corner of Rose, next to Atlas
Offer: Open for Eid brunch
WhatsApp 0786316106 to book
Talladega Grill, Lansdowne
Where: 343 Imam Haron Rd, Lansdowne
Offer: Has an Eid menu that can be collected
Whatsapp 0678753509 to order
And that's our list!
Eid Mubarak in advance to those celebrating.
Whether you've decided to cook a feast at home or go out for one - may the day be blessed and the food be delicious!
This article first appeared on KFM : Don't feel like Eid cooking? These halal restaurants will be open in Cape Town
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/cooked-food-on-the-table-6543756/
