Don't feel like Eid cooking? These halal restaurants will be open in Cape Town





As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims all over the world will celebrate Eid to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

A huge part of Eid celebrations in the Cape is visiting family and friends and feasting together with a nice breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Of course, most homes have different Eid staples ranging from a leg of lamb to seafood paella, roast chicken with all the trimmings to breyani with desserts and snacks in between to name a few.

But, if you feel like doing Eid lunch or dinner differently this year, these restaurants are halal - some of them are even offering a special Eid menu.

Saray Restaurant

Where: V&A Waterfront, Clock Tower

Offer: Normal Turkish menu

EatStanbul

Where: 64 Kloof St, Gardens

Offer: Usual menu will be open to enjoy

Image: website gallery

La Rocca

Where: Canal Walk, opposite Woolworths, ground floor

Offer: Usual menu will be open to enjoy

Damascus

Where: Mount Curtis, 307 Main Rd, Sea Point

Offer: Usual menu will be open to enjoy unique Syrian flavours

The Coffee Lounge

Where: Manhattan Suites and Conferencing, Century City

Offer: A special Eid buffet will be served at R350 per person and half-price for kids six to 12 years old

Note: A reservation and deposit will secure your spot

La Menara

Where: 48 Harrington St, District Six

Offer: The full menu will be open to enjoy unique Moroccan flavours

ByConcept Cafe

Where: 60B Kloof St, Gardens

Offer: The full menu from sushi to steak will be open to enjoy unique Moroccan flavours

Bo Kaap Deli

Where: 114 Church St, Bokaap

Offer: Will be open serving a breakfast special and their normal menu for lunch

Rumi Cafe

Where: 33 Central Square, Pinelands

Offer: The full menu will be open to enjoy

Against the Grain

Where: 1st Floor, 102 Wale St: corner of Rose, next to Atlas

Offer: Open for Eid brunch

WhatsApp 0786316106 to book

Talladega Grill, Lansdowne

Where: 343 Imam Haron Rd, Lansdowne

Offer: Has an Eid menu that can be collected

Whatsapp 0678753509 to order

And that's our list!

Eid Mubarak in advance to those celebrating.

Whether you've decided to cook a feast at home or go out for one - may the day be blessed and the food be delicious!

